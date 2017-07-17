The US administration does not want Russian antivirus

They have removed Kaspesky from their agencies and institutions and have also removed it from the list of official programs they can use

Several US government agencies will have to stop using Kaspersky antivirus . The Trump administration has removed the Russian company's security solutions from two lists of vendors accepted by government agencies on the grounds that the software may have been used by the Kremlin to enter US computer networks .

This is the first concrete step after several months of accusations by intelligence agents in the country, pointing to the use of this software as a possible vector of computer attacks recorded in recent months, including the campaign period Election of last year.

The decision comes in a complicated week for Donald Trump . The president had to rectify his statements on the intention to create a joint cybersecurity force with Russia , made a few hours after the first official meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The measure was harshly criticized by several politicians , both Democrats and Republicans, who are wary of the real intentions of the historic rival.

An investigation by the New York Times this week also found that Donald Trump Jr, the president's son , met with a Russian lawyer during the campaign trying to find damaging information about his father's political rival, Hillary Clinton. The revelation adds weight to the suspicion that Russia actively influenced the past presidential elections in order to favor the victory of Donald Trump.

Kaspersky Labs, the company that runs Kaspersky Anti-Virus, Kaspersky Internet security has admitted that the administration's decision has come as a surprise and has not received any official statement withdrawing its software from the lists of vendors admitted by the administration.

"We have no connection with any government and we have never helped any government when it comes to cyberspace," they say from the company. The company also believes that it has become a victim of US political interests. "It is unacceptable that a company was accused unjustly and without solid evidence," they add.

Last month, the US Senate Armed Services Committee approved a new defense budget that also removes Kaspersky from the list of security solutions that can be used in the Pentagon.