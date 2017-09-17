The U.S. Family

As the NFL season has begun, I find myself revisiting the subject of Colin Kaepernick and I have to think that there are too many US citizens who just really have a one-way perspective on so many things. I wish that it was just Mr. Kaepernick and the national anthem, but it goes way beyond. It particularly struck a chord with me when Boomer Esiason stated in essence that basic human rights were a distraction to a football team. Coming from a White male who hasn’t had to face racism, who doesn’t personally know the struggles of people of color, and at this point in his life has had many privileges that even many Whites have never even experienced is extremely damaging to all human rights. Being Black in the US is a distraction to living that he will never experience.

US citizens buy into the fact that someone on television knows a thing or two about life and they are speaking the truth for their profession. Taking this even further, we associate their path as something that represents the possibilities of living in this country. Personally, I thought that it was quite ignorant and one-sided, but to have that reiterated by none other than fellow commentator, Ray Lewis, it provided a glimpse into the world of athletes which we all seem to forget. They are privileged and often transcend the law which gives them a somewhat skewed perspective on even the very conditions they may have come from themselves. Not only do they transcend the law, more importantly, they disconnect from society in ways that seem unfathomable given their platform.

Athletes are incredible forces on US society. They perform at levels far above the average person. Their achievements are documented and written about daily. Their place in history goes into different halls of fame. We make sure to acknowledge their exceptional achievements in their chosen sport. They receive immeasurable praise for distracting us from issues that are at the very heart of humanity. All the while, they have a platform to encourage, influence and quite literally change the world. I’ve often wondered why there weren’t more athletes to speak up about human rights, and this confirms their cowardice and privilege from which they come to stand for. I was told by an activist that you couldn’t count on athletes because they have no idea what we are fighting for. They are so disconnected from even their own truth, that they can’t see the problems in the larger society from even an empathetic point of view. Until it touches home for them, which is often far too late, they have no connection to the issues that plague this country.

To say that human rights are a distraction to a team, a sport and a league dismisses the very fact that they are human. You see, standing for the national anthem can be seen as our own acknowledgement that our country even rightfully exists or that it confirms that we exist in equality. At best, the national anthem represents a “family” of people who are striving and celebrating together. However, at this specific moment in time it should beg the question, “Who are we?” and what do we really stand for more than an allegiance to a song. The United States has straddled the fence between the land of the free and the most egregious, self-righteous, hypocritical, and offensive society in the history of mankind. The atrocities committed by the citizens of the United States are too numerous to list. I’m not saying that the US hasn’t represented a reclamation of humanity for many people, but in this context, we need to talk about the dark side that goes unspoken and often excluded from history. We will just say that basic human rights for all people have never existed while we claim that it has for over two hundred years. For nearly three hundred years of self proclaimed greatness which has always been at the expense of people of color, the US has misrepresented many of the very constructs that is advocates. Truth is, talking about Colin Kaepernick is a distraction to the very cause for which he is addressing.

The funny thing is that I’ve stood in silence for years acknowledging a country that doesn’t fully acknowledge me as a human being. A place that has allowed its citizens to continually have bias and limit the access to basic human needs like health care and shelter to those of color and the less fortunate. I stood in silence as I suffered being called NIGGER in plain sight. I stood in silence as I am singled out in stores and public places as if I didn’t have a right to even be there. I stood in silence when police have subjected me to unfair discourse and abuse of power. I stood in honor of a flag for which I didn’t even have the right to its full citizenship. My cowardice has been part of the problem. I was too afraid to state that my place in the US was not fully recognized. I was too hurt to even try to understand why I felt uncomfortable about something so trivial as a song. It has always been like a child who grew up in a family knowing that something didn’t seem quite right only to find out after going out on their own that they were adopted. While their adoptive parents may have always loved them, having that love from their “true” parents is incomparable. White America gets a love that isn’t second hand or behind closed doors. White US citizen’s love is without question or pretense.