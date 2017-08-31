The U.S. had better get its China relationship right

President Donald Trump took office promising to get tough on China and crack down on its alleged trade abuses. Seven months later, it's not clear what he is trying to achieve.

What is certain is that China must be a paramount focus for American foreign policy. The U.S.-China relationship is our most critical bilateral relationship. Managing our mutual problems with China while finding ways to co-exist peacefully and productively is our most urgent foreign policy challenge.

China is a rising power, a dominant player in Asia with ambitions for greater influence. It is not a superpower, as we are, but it may be on its way to becoming one.

It is not yet a rich country; its per-capita GDP is only about a quarter of America's. But its economy is growing and has reached four times the size of Japan's and five times the size of Germany's. China may surpass the United States in total national wealth in a few years.

It is nominally a communist country, but in fact its economy is a bewildering mix of capitalism and state control. We should not expect it to transition to a more democratic society. Its leaders are pragmatists who have embraced economic changes, but they are determined to maintain the Community Party's monopoly on power.

China's ascent over the last couple of decades has been impressive, but it has a lot of deep-seated problems that could delay or defeat its rise to greater power.

It has very few allies, and its friends -- such as North Korea, Sudan and Zimbabwe -- are not exactly an all-star cast. It struggles with corruption in government and business, massive environmental degradation and profound demographic changes, including an aging population and a decline in the young labor force. Its leaders are deeply concerned about ethnic uprisings upsetting the stability of the country.

The Chinese military, while it can boast impressive statistics on size and weaponry, is not as powerful as it's often made out to be. It struggles with basic problems of lagging recruitment, poor conditions and a lack of professionalism. China spends far less on its military than we spend on ours.

But it is moving aggressively to expand its influence. President Xi Jinping travels the world, leaving behind a trail of money wherever he goes.

China spends more on research and development than any other country in the world except the U.S. It has experienced an explosion in the number of scientists, engineers and professionals with advanced degrees. Scientific papers produced by Chinese researchers have increased dramatically.

China's growth may well continue. From my point of view, we will have to accept China as it is and deal with its rise as it plays out. That will not be easy.

The United States has had longstanding differences with China over a number of knotty issues. We certainly don't want to go to war against China, but we're deeply concerned about how it uses its rising power and military reach. And China, of course, keeps a wary eye on our efforts to curtail its influence.

Under President Trump, our China policy is heavily focused on trade and North Korea, but we do not seem to have an overarching strategy. It's hard to find a major speech on China by Trump or his top aides.

Regarding North Korea, our policy often emphasizes pushing China to do more to rein in North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un. But we lack a sensitivity to China's own concerns, which are focused on refugees flooding across the border if the North Korean government were to fall -- and on the prospect of facing a unified Korea, reinforced with U.S. forces and aid.

We have stubborn disagreements with China over Taiwan, human rights, cyber warfare, intellectual property, its aggressive posture in the South China Sea and other areas. The world closely watches to see whether China's or America's political and economic systems work better.

But we also have close ties and common interests with China. We've got hundreds of thousands of Chinese students studying at American colleges and universities while about 25,000 to 30,000 U.S. college students study in China.

Together we account for one-third of the global economy and one-fourth of the world's population, and we generate one-fifth of the world's trade. We have common interests in combating terrorism, countering the proliferation of nuclear weapons, reining in Iran's nuclear program, slowing climate change and, of course, promoting economic and financial stability and growth.

Our challenge is to work together through moments of real tension, and ensure world stability and order.

We should welcome and encourage a peaceful China that contributes to the stability of the Asian region and shares responsibility for global leadership.

We are right to build on the momentum we have achieved with China in trade and investment, climate change, military exchanges, counterterrorism, piracy of intellectual property, maritime and economic security and other areas.

An effective U.S. policy toward China will depend on the maintaining the strength of our economy and our military forces, expanding our trade and reinforcing our alliances and partnerships in the region. Engaging in sustained, regular, high-level diplomacy with China is essential.