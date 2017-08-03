The US may investigate China on trade. Why? The news doesn’t say.

On Tuesday, news outlets cited anonymous sources saying the U.S. government may open an investigation into China’s trade practices. But they didn’t give much information about why. Instead, they filled their pages with sensational language and faulty reasoning. Let’s examine:

Spin: The New York Times and Politico say the U.S. is “frustrated” with China’s trade practices. This may imply China is being uncooperative or unfair, but doesn’t provide information about what it’s doing specifically. Both outlets say the U.S. has accused China of intellectual property violations, but they don’t explicitly say this is why the U.S. is “frustrated,” and don’t provide facts or sources to back this claim.

Similarly, the Times, Politico and CNN say the investigation, or its outcome, may increase “tensions” between the two countries. This suggests there will be a negative outcome, but does so through vague and dramatic language as opposed to data-based reporting.

Flawed reasoning: The Times says, “Any move by the Trump administration to punish China over its trade practices would raise tensions within the world’s largest trade relationship between two countries.” CNN and Politico have similar conclusions.

If Trump does “punish” China, presumably through something like trade tariffs, are increased “tensions” really inevitable? The above assumes as much, and “tensions” certainly seem plausible, but it’s hard to say because the outlet doesn’t define the word. Also, isn’t it possible for the two countries to have different views and still negotiate an agreement without damaging relations? Ultimately, we don’t have enough information to assess the likelihood of this scenario or the Times’ prediction. Instead of acknowledging this, the above outlets simply refer to increased “tensions” as a foregone conclusion.

Missing information: As alluded to above, there’s some potentially useful information that’s missing from the articles. For example, a 2016 U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) report to Congress recognized China’s efforts to meet its World Trade Organization (WTO) commitments and listed a number of outstanding “concerns,” including problems with protecting corporate intellectual property. It said, “actors affiliated with the Chinese government and the Chinese military” have been accused of “infiltrat[ing] the computer systems of U.S. companies, stealing terabytes of data, including the companies’ intellectual property.”

Additional issues cited in the report include infringement of pharmaceutical patents; online piracy of music, books, movies, games and software; and the sale of counterfeit goods such as medications.

And it’s not just the U.S. that has concerns with China. According to the WTO's dispute database, China has filed a total of 10 trade complaints against the U.S. dating back to 2002; the U.S. has filed 21 complaints, the earliest one in 2004.

While the above sheds some light on the U.S.’ concerns with China’s trade practices, there are still unanswered questions, such as:

1) What other information is there to support the U.S.’ concerns?

2) Is China breaking any international or U.S. domestic trade laws?

3) How might China’s trade practices impact the U.S. economy? Could the investigation or possible penalties against China affect U.S. consumers and businesses?

Answers to these questions would inform people better about U.S.-China trade relations, but unfortunately this data isn’t provided in the coverage. Instead, the outlets include the spin and questionable logic discussed above, which, to the untrained eye, may seem sufficient to give a thorough understanding of the story. Hopefully your eye is now trained!

See more Knife Media stories and analysis on at theknifemedia.com