PARENTS
07/24/2017 04:05 pm ET

The Viral Swimsuit Moms Are Back To Complain About Kids' Absurd Questions

"How big is space?"

By Taylor Pittman

The funny mamas behind that viral swimsuit video are back, and this time, they’re here to complain about kids’ never-ending questions.

In a video shared on Awestruck’s Facebook page, Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley, the creators of the web series ”#IMomSoHard,” rant about the sometimes absurd questions kids ask. There’s the difficult question of “How big is space?” and the funny inquiry of “Do all grandparents live on the same island?”

Then, there’s the king of all kid questions, and it’s the shortest one of all: “Why?”

One tiny word, so much frustration.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Taylor Pittman Parents Associate Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Parenting
The Viral Swimsuit Moms Are Back To Complain About Kids' Absurd Questions

CONVERSATIONS