The Viral Swimsuit Moms Are Back To Complain About Kids' Absurd Questions

The funny mamas behind that viral swimsuit video are back, and this time, they’re here to complain about kids’ never-ending questions.

In a video shared on Awestruck’s Facebook page, Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley, the creators of the web series ”#IMomSoHard,” rant about the sometimes absurd questions kids ask. There’s the difficult question of “How big is space?” and the funny inquiry of “Do all grandparents live on the same island?”

Then, there’s the king of all kid questions, and it’s the shortest one of all: “Why?”