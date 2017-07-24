The Virtue of Love in Islam (Part 2)

Adam, Eve and the original sin

The story of Adam’s creation in the Qur’an summarizes the beginning of the love relationship between the Creator and His unique masterpiece, He called Adam.

The Qur’an tells us that Adam was created perfect, in the best of stature (95:04) and out of Adam created his mate (4:01) Eve.

God taught Adam the names of everything (02:31) because Adam was teachable. Out of God’s love, Adam and Eve were both given the greatest gift any creature ever received; reason and freedom, meaning the ability to make choices. Their freedom to choose was tested in heaven when Adam and Eve were told not to get near a particular tree (2:35), but they chose to do just that with little persuasion from Satan. That was the first time they exercised their freedom to choose and Adam and Eve will now learn that choices have consequences. “God said, “You get down to earth, as enemies to one another. You will live and have your home there for a while. (7:24) There you will live,” He added, “and there you will die, and from it you will be brought forth [on Resurrection Day]” (7:25)

As for disobeying the instructions given to them, the Qur’an tells us that "Adam received then words from his Lord, and God accepted his repentance. He alone is the Accepter of Repentance, the Mercy Giver.” (02:37)

According to the Qur’an there is no original sin. God did not create us to burden us with guilt for generations to come. Life on earth is not described in the Qur’an as a punishment, because earth was apparently a part of a universe that was designed for large multi-cellular beings like ourselves. Carbon, hydrogen and oxygen were among the first atoms brought into existence by the stars. Carbon form the building blocks of living things and hydrogen and oxygen form water the matrix of carbon based life. As if from the very first moment of creation, the biochemistry of life was already preordained, by a loving God. In the universal language, Carbon, hydrogen and oxygen are terms of endearment, because they explain the loving plan God used to prepare earth for us.

“God sent down rain from the sky for you, causing gardens full of beauty to grow (27:60).

“and made every living thing from water? Will they not believe, then?” (21:30)

Now that they are settled on a planet that was design just for them and they don’t have to fear the wrath of an angry God, who just forgave them their first wrong decision, Adam and Eve will be able to start their life on earth without any guilt. All along the Qur’an tells us that God out of His love and compassion was in touch with Adam and his descendants teaching them how to make the right choices to prepare for their eternal life with Him. One of the most liberating and loving rules He gave us is : “Each soul is responsible for its own actions, and no bearer of burdens will bear the burdens of another. In time you must all return to your Lord, and He will make you understand the truth about your differences.” (6:164)

This is how the relationship between Human beings and their Lord started.

So how God does reveal Himself to us through the Qur’an?

He called Himself the Merciful to all, the Mercy Giver 114 times. What He wants on earth, He says, is “people He loves and who love Him” 5:54. He added “The Merciful-to-all will bestow His affection on those who have believed and done righteous deeds.” (19:96) For others “He is forgiving and Merciful-to-all.” (02:199) Yet for anyone wondering whether he/she are worthy of God’s love, He said through His Prophet: “If you love God, follow me, God will surely love you and forgive your sins. God is forgiving and merciful.” (03:31) He is also “most forgiving, most forbearing.” (02:235) and just for those who are wondering if God needs us, He says “Know that God is Rich beyond need and He is Praiseworthy.” (02:267) He is kind, caring and just.

One of God’s attributes, is Al Wajid. This word has several meanings among them is to bring into existence. It also has the meaning of intense, existential love from its root wajd. Reflecting upon this divine name, we can see that there is a relationship between love and creation. With further reflection we can come to a truly profound insight; God’s love is the very cause of existence. We are alive today because of His love, the whole Universe is here because of His love.

In a statement declaring the love relationship that exists between the Creator and the created which is continuously declaring His glory, the Qur’an says:

"The seven heavens and the earth, and everyone in them declare His glory. There is nothing which does not glorify Him with praise, but you fail to understand the manner of their glorification. He is All-Forbearing, Most-Forgiving" (17:44)

If He is such a loving God, does He punishes those who disobey Him?

Each one of us exists because He loves us. But what happens when we refuse to accept Him as our Creator, or when we know Him, but we reject Him, when we don’t love him back or when we don’t love each other’s or when we spread mischief, lies, fear, hatred and wars? He should probably be very upset with us but instead He gives us another chance to come back to His embrace of loving mercy, He says:

"My worshipers who have transgressed against themselves do not despair of God’s mercy, for God forgives all sins. He is the Ever-Forgiving, the Mercy-Giver." (39:53)

Yet for those who heard His message but still insist on disobeying the guidance He sent through His Prophets, He says: “Turn in repentance to your Lord and submit to Him before the punishment comes upon you and you cannot be helped. (39:54) Follow the best teaching sent down to you from your Lord before the punishment comes upon you suddenly, when you are not expecting it, (39:55) so that a soul may not say, " How sorry I am for having neglected my duty to God and having been among the mockers;" (39:56) or say, "Had God guided me, I would have been among those who are mindful of God;" (39:57) or say, when it sees the punishment, "If only I had another chance to be among those who do good.” (39:58) [But God will reply] “No! My verses did come to you, but you denied them, turned arrogant, and denied the truth. (39:59)

Yes, the Qur’an tells us that God will continue to give a chance for repentance to all people as long as they are alive, but if they die and did not repent, He will punish those arrogant and mischievous people who received His guidance but refused to follow it. Or those who openly challenged Him, by harming innocent others. Those who used others for their own purposes oppressed or manipulate millions of people for personal gain or otherwise for their racial or nationalistic dominance.

He is God, The Knower of Everything, we can’t run away from Him except by running back to Him. The only reason we have any worth on this small planet is because He enabled us to know Him and to love Him.