The Virtue of Love in Islam (Part 3)

Loving the neighbor

But what about our relationship to each other, the love we should have for our neighbors? Before talking about this, I have to explain that the Qur’an is at least two parts, the Message given to Muhammad as a Messenger and the Prophethood given to him as a Prophet. But what is the difference between the two?

The verses of the Qur’an dealing with the Prophethood talk about the universe, its laws, the creation of heaven and earth, the creation of every living being from water and all things that were not known to us but are revealed in the Qur’an such as previous events with other Prophets.

While the verses dealing with the message, are verses dealing with the organization of human life on earth, meaning our relationship to our neighbors and the relationship between communities and nations. Hence Muhammad the Messenger of Allah said in Bukhari and Muslim: You’re not a true believer until you love for your brother or he said for your neighbor, what you love for yourself. He also said: You will not believe if you went to bed knowing that your neighbor is hungry.

"Abdullah bin Amr had a sheep slaughtered for his family, so when he came home he said: 'Have you given some to our Jewish neighbor? He added, I heard the Messenger of Allah saying: 'Jibril continued to instruct me to treat the neighbors kindly and politely, I thought he would order me to make them heirs." Jami` at-Tirmidhi 1943, Book 27, Hadith 49.

The Prophet (pbuh) said: "The Compassionate One has mercy on those who are merciful. If you show mercy to those who are on the earth, He Who is in the heaven will show mercy to you". Abu Dawood..vol 3..no 1533

Abu Huraira reported: The Messenger of Allah, (pbuh) said: You will not enter Paradise until you believe and you will not believe until you love each other. Shall I tell you something if you do, you would love each other? Spread peace among you.

So love here is not only a relationship with one neighbor, it is also communal. But how do you love your neighbor and beyond this particular neighbor, how do you love all of your neighbors.

Suppose you have several neighbors and you love them all equally. But you notice that one of the neighbor is cheating another, do you act like it doesn’t concern you? Or do you try to advise him. The Messenger of Allah said: Support your brother whether he is an oppressor or oppressed. A companion said: I support him if he is oppressed, how can I support him if he is an oppressor. The Messenger replied: by preventing him from oppressing others. This is how you support him. (Sahih al-Bukhari 2444).

In a communal situation loving you neighbors and reconciling them when there is a conflict, is establishing justice. This justice I’m talking about is not dry, detached justice. It is rather justice based on love, so I call it compassionate justice. Hence my definition of justice. “Justice is love in a communal situation and among communities.”

Love in Islam is then contextual. It was practiced during the brief rule of Mohammad (P.B.U.H) to Medina on both the personal as well as the communal level. A prime example of that love is the covenants given by Muhammad to the Christians of Najran and the Christians of the world.

Love in Islam is an act of worship, because it is in obedience to Allah and His Messenger.

But what about the Sufi love?

For some Muslims adoring God is the highest reason for their existence on earth. They are so devotionally committed to loving Allah that they spent long hours, days and nights performing dhikr, the remembrance of Allah through reciting His Holy Names and Attributes, glorifying Him and praising Him. To them He is the only reality there is, and the reality they seek. While they are doing this, they try to live in harmony with all creations (mankind, animals, and nature).

They call their journey the path الطريق and the path is the path to God. To undertake the journey you need the guidance of someone who traveled that path before and can help you maneuver your ways around the obstacles that you will meet on your journey. This person is traditionally the Sheikh or the Sufi Master. This journey towards God is done through Sohbet, which is a spiritual relation between teacher and student that relies on oral storytelling traditions and practices. During Sohbet a love relationship grows not only between the Sheikh and his disciples, but also between the disciples themselves.

During Sohbet a conversation between friends of spirit and heart takes place, it is a deep listening and transmission of heart as well.

Sufism can best be explained by the parable of the rain drop, the river and the ocean:

One day a rain drop was sitting on a leaf of a branch extending over a flowing river. The drop was lonely and it knew it can’t stay there forever. It kept looking at the flowing water below and it knew it belongs there. But it was scared and afraid to lose its drop-ness. It wasn’t sure where the river will be following to, or whether its destination will be the ocean it knows it originated from. But the river was moving fast with all the other drops into somewhere.

Finally the allure of the river became so un-resistible and the drop got all the courage it can master and took a leap of faith toward the river. It felt great. It floated.

If we liken the human individual to a drop, and Allah to the ocean we can say that the function of the Sheikh is to carry the drop to the ocean, so the sheikh is the river. The drop however, must commit itself to the river, so that it can be carried to the ocean.

Needless to say, for the drop to reach the ocean with the help of the river, it must first put up with a great deal of difficulties arising from its various encounters in the river, so that it may eventually merge with the ocean in serenity and stability.

Only when the drop has submitted to the river, and ultimately the ocean, can it forget its ‘drop-ness’.