The Virtue of Love in Islam (Part 4)

Conclusion: The Good News

A man once came to the Prophet (puh) and asked him about the hereafter. The Prophet asked him, “And what have you prepared for that time?” The man replied, “Nothing, except that I love God and I love you.” The Prophet (puh) answered him, “You are with the ones you love.”

The guidance of Islam is the guidance of love. Our purpose as human beings is to consciously manifest God’s love in our lives.

I would like to share with you part of the first sermon ever given by the Prophet (pbuh) after he migrated to Medina. This is what he had to say in his first public speech to the new believers:

“Love that which God loves! Love God with all your hearts! Grow not weary of hearing the Word of God. Do not stop remembering Him. Do not let your hearts grow hard toward Him.

So, serve God alone, and associate with Him no other. Be ever conscious of Him. Be truthful to God in what you utter from your mouths. Let the Spirit of God be the source of love between you.”

This sermon was delivered to a freshly established pluralistic society, the like of which was never know to Arabia before Muhammad.

In Muhammad's last year in Mecca, a delegation from Yathrib, a nearby town around 200 miles north of Mecca, came to see Muhammad with its twelve important clans represented. They embraced Islam, pledged to obey Muhammad and they invited him to come and lead their divided community. There had been fighting in Yathrib involving mainly its Aws and Khazraj tribes and their allies for around 100 years before 620.

After emigration to Medina, Muhammad drafted a document establishing an alliance of the eight Yathrib tribes and Muslim emigrants from Mecca. The document declared all the inhabitants to have equal rights without any distinctions between Muslims, Jews, Christians or idol worshipers. It formed the basis of a multi-religious, pluralistic state in Yathrib. Thereafter Muhammad changed the name of the town to Al Medina Al Munawara. Meaning in today’s Arabic the city of light. But the root of the word means the enlightened civic society.

The document ensured freedom of religious beliefs and practices for all inhabitants. It called for representation of all parties when consultation occurs or in cases of negotiation with a foreign entity. This document can be found in Ibn Hisham’s biography of the Prophet based on the biography written by Ibn Ishaq.

This kind of respect and cooperation between parties who were fighting for over a 100 years was new to Arabia. It was a great success for Muhammad the reconciler. It was a translation of loving your neighbor put into a constitutional format.

This kind of acceptance of others continued after Muhammad. The Syriac Patriarch Ishôyahb III wrote in his correspondence to Simeon of Rewardashir, "As for the Arabs, to whom God has at this time given rule over the world, you know well how they act toward us. Not only do they not oppose Christianity, but they praise our faith, honor the priests and saints of our Lord, and give aid to the churches and monasteries."[1]

Yet the story of Muslims today is very different. They are not heading the message that was given to them from their Prophet. The kind of Islam that was dominant during the 20th century and still is, was focused of rejecting the non-Muslims and judging other Muslims.

While the majority of Muslims were living their normal everyday life, others with petrodollars were very active spreading a narrow-minded, harsh vision of what Islam is. To them Islam is what was practiced in the 7th and 8th century, while for enlightened Muslims, Islam is how we understand the message in a 21st century context.

Today, we often hear and read much that is harsh and heartless about Islam and not enough that is loving and beautiful. There seems to be too many messages of prejudice, violence, and oppression. Yet intellectual Muslims from around the world, are working to revive critical thinking, re-examining our traditions in order to clear the sediments that accumulated over the centuries. I’m sure we will succeed and the virtue of love will be dominant again. But in order to succeed, we need the help and support of enlightened Christians, Jews and all people of good will.

We all need to learn that this planet, is our planet. We either survive together or we die together.

May God bless you with His love, and the love of those who love Him. May God fill our hearts with love toward each other.