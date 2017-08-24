The Viyet Guide To Silver Lake

Of all the neighborhoods in Los Angeles, Silver Lake is one of our favorites. It’s filled with mid-century homes, interesting boutiques, and some of the best restaurants in the region. Despite Silver Lake’s cool factor, the neighborhood has a laid-back feel that you don’t often find in a trendy place. Inspired by a few of our new consignors from Silver Lake, we’re bringing you our guide to must-visit local sights:

Home Goods

Founded by Glenn Lawson and Grant Fenning (two of our latest consignors!), the Silver Lake location of this well-curated shop features a mix of designs by local artisans and fab vintage finds.

Owned and operated by designer Scott Mangan (also another Viyet consignor), Rubbish Interiors has been a fixture in the Silver Lake design scene since 1994. Part interior design firm, part showroom, you’ll find a mix of traditional and contemporary furniture and décor.

Located in the Echo Park neighborhood, You’re So Baby is an eclectic boutique where you’ll find effortlessly chic clothes and accessories alongside bold furniture and décor. This boundary-pushing mix is all thanks to the incredible eye of designer Tatum Kendrick, another current Viyet consignor and founder of Studio Hus.

Fashion/Jewelry/Beauty Retail Shops

From edgy perfume oils to interesting art, you’ll find something for everyone at this nouveau market.

With finds from around the world, you’re sure to discover something unique and unforgettable from this boutique. We especially love the stylish kids’ department.

Well-designed (and highly functional) pieces are the specialty at this boutique. It’s the perfect place to find a gift for the hard-to-shop-for people in your life.

Whether your taste trends toward industrial or classic mid-century modern, you’ll fall in love with every piece at this shop.

You’ll find authentic and exceptional examples of mid-century modern design at this shop, a must-see for any vintage fan.

RESTAURANTS

Vegetarian goes chic at this hot restaurant, which also boasts an impressive cocktail menu.

Creative Italian fare shines at this well-designed restaurant.

This hot spot proves that oyster bars aren’t just for the New England and mid-Atlantic regions.

A Silver Lake favorite since 1998, this restaurant serves up unpretentious French dishes with flair.

Comforting Italian-American fare is the specialty at this cozy eatery.

COFFEE

Coffee snobs will find their heaven in this always-crowded coffee bar.

Minimalist décor puts all the focus on the great coffee served up by this local favorite.