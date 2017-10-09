The VR Doctor is In: How AR and VR are Changing the Pharma Industry

It is no secret that virtual (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are burgeoning technologies that are positively affecting multiple different industries including entertainment, education, real estate, retail, and now, the pharmaceutical field. At first glance, it may seem like a superfluous industry to tap into, but upon further investigation, there are multiple educational and communication-based reasons that VR is helping to improve the pharmaceutical industry.

One of big pharma’s main goals is to understand the customers they’re selling to - doctors and consumers. With the rise in accessible technology, mobile applications and health-centric websites are making it easier for doctors and patients to gather and retain information regarding personal health, symptoms and medications, among other things. Therefore, pharmaceutical companies are now doing their best to offer consumers the most current technologies that incorporate AR and VR to pique and hold their attention.

Companies like Bayer and Excedrin for example, have developed virtual reality experiences that shed light on the pharmaceutical industry and offer consumers insight on why there may be multiple medications for one ailment. Bayer recently introduced an immersive experience offering an inside look into what it’s like to work at the company, and has even taken it on the road to career fairs to educate and attract potential employees. On the other side of the same coin, Excedrin integrated virtual reality into its brand in order to show consumers what it is like to experience a migraine. The “Excedrin Stories” allow users to experience a migraine firsthand visually and aurally. Experiences like these are just a couple of the ways that pharma companies are recognizing the power of AR and VR and incorporating the technologies into their corporate identities.

Medical conventions are additional areas wherein immersive tech is becoming more prevalent.

With the help of VR and AR, presenters and conference attendees can now view and experience new medical equipment without it having to actually be in one place at one time to do it. Medical professionals can also experience the presentations and learn how to use new medical machinery. If doctors and medical professionals do not have to take time out to travel to conventions or training courses, they can devote more time to patient care, while learning the latest, cutting-edge technologies.