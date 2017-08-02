The W Word

I don’t know what it is, but I am completely uncomfortable with the idea of being an adult. So much so, that I cringe almost every time I am referred to as a woman. Call it Peter Pan Syndrome, call me naive. Maybe I’m reading into things too much, but I would oppose that statement by quoting the gem that is Britney Spears’, “I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman.”

“I’m not a girl,

Not yet a woman.

All I need is time,

A moment that is mine.

While I’m in between.”

I clearly am not the only person who feels this way. As proven with this song choice, episode 53 of Leandra Medine’s Monocycle podcast, and a smattering of conversations with friends, being called a “woman” just feels... heavy. Miu Miu’s brand slogan is, “Girl at heart.” Come on, it can’t just be me.

I have always been cautious around the idea of adulthood. I never yearned to grow older, as I did for a sense of independence. Let me be a kid, naive, free, and unbothered by the element of time, forever. Just give me my space and let me learn by discovery. This isn’t too much to ask is it?

Well, yes, it is.

I turned 20 in June, however people have been referring to me as a woman on and off since I was 18. Since then it has become incredibly rare to be called a girl by anybody apart from myself. In a time where identity and labels mean so much, I can’t help but feel undeserving of a title that really should signify nothing apart from my age.

The truth is, I don’t want to be a woman yet because I still feel like a kid. It feels strange to be categorized in the same box as my mother, aunts, professors, mentors, and even my boss. A mere three years ago, there existed a very apparent bold line, separating myself from them. A line I so happily embraced because I was not, and still am not, ready to take on the daily duties which plague the women I look up to.

Women are patient, yet calculated. When faced with adversity they step up and fight back when the time is right. Women march, they write, they boycott, and they go to work every single day, knowing they are paid less, but continue to do so anyway because work is work.

Women are loud. They holler in the face of many. Whether their shouts be directed toward politicians, or the crass men who catcall them every single day on their way home... Women will not be silenced.

Women are strong. They suffer in silence, hoping to protect their children from what they could not escape themselves. At times women die at the hands of one too many (three per day) domestic abusers, because this is their life.

Women do not quit. You can threaten their healthcare, you can attack their right to go to school, you can talk over them and mangle their words to fit your narrative. Women will continue to go to school, speak louder, write more, and donate to causes that will protect their rights. Quitting is a foreign concept when you have this much on the line.

Some women are the beginnings of life. They have the ability to create, carry, nurture, and support a second person within themselves. It blows my mind whenever I think about it!

Women are never tired. They layer on concealer and foundation to hide the black rings under their eyes, the rings which signify the struggles of daily life. Looking tired means looking “worn” or not up to task. Women must be ready to take on whatever, whenever, and always with “a fresh face.”

To be a woman is so much more than being “18 and older.” Because of this I just do not feel worthy, yet. I want to quit sometimes, I hate children, I can be a fighter when needed, but I would not consider myself to be the strongest. I get scared and I panic. I am just learning to stand alone, with the help of about 6 daily phone calls with a real woman—my mom.

Being a girl is fun, there are no power suit embracing dress codes and we can just be. When you’re a woman you need to “just be” so many things, and most of them are no longer for yourself. I am selfish, and naive, and I like dressing funny, and wearing heavy eyeliner, and having my hair down to my bum. I like going on ice cream adventures, and writing, and spending my time in museums. I don’t like my corporate job and its strict dress code. I don’t like being hounded by my bank or my professors or getting fines or being talked over—I hate how often I get talked over by my male counterparts. Yet, this is what it’s like to be an adult... to be a woman.