The War Against The Sick And The Poor Is The Biggest Threat Against The US

You couldn't miss the barrage of threats President Trump hurled during his United Nations speech. They were directed at North Korea, Iran, Syria and other countries he says oppress their citizens and strip them of their lives and liberties. He said these countries and their ways of life are the biggest threat to the US but I disagree.

I insist that it is the war being waged on the poorest and sickest Americans who are covered by Medicaid, get Planned Parenthood Services or who are insured only because the Affordable Health Care Act prevents the exclusion of people with preexisting conditions from coverage that threatens this country's stability. It is dividing the nation between the have and the have nots.

If passed, it will make more Americans disgruntled with government, claim more lives than recent wars and show the world how little regard the US has for the welfare of its own citizens. It is the repeal of the ACA that, “threatens the entire world with unthinkable loss of life” more immediately than North Korea's nuclear arsenal.

The President did not bring up the quiet push of his party, the Republican Party, to go after the most vulnerable Americans with the latest healthcare repeal bill. It will leave millions without coverage, raise premiums for millions of others, increase out of pocket costs, strip away subsidies for the poor, and remove preexisting protections for the chronically ill. If approved, this will make The President and Republicans responsible for killing millions of their own citizens just like the leaders President Trump says must be stopped. The President also touted America's contribution to healthcare saying the US has "invested in better health and opportunity all over the world." But, there was his and Senator Lindsey Graham to decision to end this country's investment in healthcare for all. Certainly there is a need for it here.