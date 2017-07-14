The War Inside

It is always a wonder

Why fight?

Why battle?

Against each other

Against the world

Against ourselves

Slaughtered men

Displaced children

Longing mothers

All they desired

Was to be cradled

By love

And instead

They were destroyed

By hate

Passionate as they may seem

Is it possible that somewhere along the way

They forget what they were fighting about?

Proud as they may seem

Is it possible that at some point along the way

They forgot who they were?

Born to a world

Connected through love

Disjointed through pain

A theologian once said

'It is he who knows god,

Who knows himself'

But if man was made in God's image

Then imagine what life could be

Together, holding hands, embracing

And in those moments

When we wonder

Why fight, why battle?

We can step back

Seek to resolve war

Seek to question war

The answer is, that there is one war worth fighting

It is the war against ourselves