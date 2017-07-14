The War Inside

It is always a wonder
Why fight?
Why battle?
Against each other
Against the world
Against ourselves
Slaughtered men
Displaced children
Longing mothers
All they desired
Was to be cradled
By love
And instead
They were destroyed
By hate
Passionate as they may seem
Is it possible that somewhere along the way
They forget what they were fighting about?
Proud as they may seem
Is it possible that at some point along the way
They forgot who they were?
Born to a world
Connected through love
Disjointed through pain
A theologian once said
'It is he who knows god,
Who knows himself'
But if man was made in God's image
Then imagine what life could be
Together, holding hands, embracing
And in those moments
When we wonder
Why fight, why battle?
We can step back
Seek to resolve war
Seek to question war
The answer is, that there is one war worth fighting
It is the war against ourselves
The only war to really bring peace
CONVERSATIONS