THE WAY STATION

The gas station we happened upon while passing through Hollis, Oklahoma en route to Santa Fe was a ghostly encounter. It was spindly old, white with gift ribbon blue trim and felt like Bonnie and Clyde had just stopped by their final fill up, Jack Kerouac made a Benzedrine pit stop or some dame fixed her ruby red lips and shifted her lady parts that had been dislodged by miles of bumpy roads.

The rusted sign that hovered above Busy Corner, boldly announced itself, like a local anthem, as Busy Corner. But it was Sunday in Hollis and the town had been flushed of all its hardworking people who were all no doubt fast asleep in beds and staggered pews.

The two front, prominently positioned white pumps which are now ancient sentries boldly offer Royal Premium gas are probably still trying to eavesdrop on Jack Benny or Bing Crosby via the radios of the invisible cars that flew in and out like wing spread falcons.

A life-battered red truck, whose body was no doubt built with pride in the thirties, was counterbalanced by the weathered four, red movie seats that sat, unseated, as if in-between plate give away shows, and a Pepsi machine that yearned to dispense and quench on demand.

A tiny sign advertised Willard Batteries and the two front windows which had last been cleaned sometime around the Great Depression squinted Anne Sullivan style, into the sun like a pair of dear old friends whose final days were being spent remembering and confidently forgetting.

The modern us in the front seat of the Altima, with our hopefully, faraway futures still in our blipping radar screen, whose car was filled with pumping music and a Golden Doodle named Stella, were drawn almost magnetically to Busy Corner as if Mother earth required us to pull over and not so much acknowledge the past but rather to be touched by it. Deeply.

While my loving companion, Mary Ellen, an often astonishing artist and beautiful inside/outside soul who I have found myself loving more and more with each passing mile, framed and snapped her captured vision to come, I found myself uncharacteristically hushed by the power of this life museum piece.

What I have felt, as we’ve made our serpentine, No Direction Home way from Nashville to LA, is an America that while still standing, is at once as intact and worn down as Busy Corner.

Everyone whom we’ve meta chatted with along the way seems to well trained agents of a kind of secret service who have sworn to protect the integrity of their lives which is palpably threatened.

It is a very Christian thing in America to be unerringly Yes M’mam/No thank you M’am, Elvis Presley polite to near epidemic proportions. I found myself initially charmed by it but soon began to realize that while it felt in the moment breath of fresh air heartfelt and authentic, something about all that regimentation called up images of a Band Practice at Cult University whose strict laws of behavior had been drummed into them since the earliest days of rattle and roll.

But there is a purpose to it. It’s a line of defense. It’s form of holding the Alamo fort from all the changes that are coming at them like that blustery, destructive couple, Jose and Maria.

America it seems is one very paranoid, threatened place that is wildly in love with its own rituals and life long practices and as the beast of technology and liberal thinking politics enter the forum, a kind of moral civil war is well underway.

It’s like they will defend within an inch of their life, the world of Busy Corner.

Trump is not so much their president as he is their attack dog. Making America great means Keeping America The Same and maybe even returning to the days when Busy Corner was celebrating their free balloon give away opening day.

We all feel the pull. The yearning. The need for our holy mother and father.

We are all inevitable orphans who become weary having to act like responsible grown ups all the time.

Sooner or later, from sheer exhaustion and massive disappointment, as we begin to suffer from a chronic case of invisibility, we all, at times, feel the compelling need to get off the train at Willoughby.

We have our time travel machines in places like TCM which is the wide open, CinemaScope picture window back. And we have our museums and classic rock and country radio stations and our TV shows that we visit as regularly as our doctors.

And we have our scrapbooks and we have our memories, which are towns that never close.

The very thought of evolution is threatening to fast panicking America because it is the evidence based, scientific proof of unstoppable change, the kind where gay couples marry and people reimagine their bodies to unravel their long tangled gender identity.

The newest waste of time politics is trying to undo everything that the uppity n*gger President (as he was called openly in places like Houston) did. For men like Mitch McConnell and Jeffery Beauregard Sessions the White House, which was built on the backs of slaves, was called white for a reason.

For men like Donald Trump, who has no belief system or faith of any kind, his campaign to take down the Obama statues is based simply on the fact that President Obama eviscerated him with good birther reason, during an hilarious comedy routine that was performed before a big D.C. dinner where a palpably infuriated and scorched Trump fumed.

Trump’s form of vengeance is always personal and that is why he draws the big rally crowds in places like Louisiana and Alabama. Inside those domes, which are no doubt shilling Trump swag, they get to drop their publicly polite pretense and show their true selves.

What they don’t get is that their leader is pandering to them, using them by spreading their brand of hate and covertly calling black men “sons of bitches.” This is the same guy who told an audience of policemen to knock the crap out of the (black) perps. This is a man who pardoned a racist sheriff whose antics concluded in at least one death.

The crowds at a rally simply do not see a difference between Trump and Busy Corner.

I don’t know if Busy Corner is an up and still running enterprise, but for better or worse it is still standing, barely.

I would like to believe that it is an important memorial to civility, morality and good, honest work. I would like to believe that its attendants’ offerings of ‘Welcome” or “Thank you” comes from the heart. I would like to believe that the mechanics never lie for profit but go the extra mile so their neighbors can too.

I would like to believe that at least one person of color or even a gay man or woman work there and is a well respected part of the community. I would like to believe that there is a big bowl of candy for trick or treaters or that it gets festooned with lights on Christmas.

I would like to believe that it will be there long after I’m gone.

But at the rate we’re going, it’s an endangered place that literally sits on the Crossroads of America.

It can survive and prosper or it can be obliterated by little rocket men.