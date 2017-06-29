The Weekly Rune

For the week of 25 June 2017

Self-guided divinity and change

Dagaz is the half-month stave through 29 June. Sowilu is the intuitive stave, and Eihwaz indicates Nature's message to us. Read right to left is Dagaz, Sowilu, then Eihwaz.

Receive the ad-free full weekly runecast by subscribing through Patreon. There, find more detail on how the current runes impact human life force over the next week, and how to best manage the curves and twists therein. With a paid subscription, also receive TWR on Sunday instead of Monday, for as little as $1 a week, or for more engagement with me, such as regular Soul Readings, Sabbat Runecasts, and personal runecasts, choose one of the higher subscription levels.

The half-month rune is set by the runic calendar, and governs for a tad over two weeks. The intuitive stave (meaning, I draw it blind) indicates the life force most available to us, which brings the focus of the half-month rune into sharper focus for the present week. It suggests how we can handle these energies. The planetary stave (also a blind draw) indicates the state and needs of the planet, and where noted, of Nature, well beyond the earthly sphere.

For a few weeks, we've talked a bit about the funky ordering of the runic calendar and why, with the emphasis being Summer Solstice as the end and beginning of a "year." Most sources on Old Norse culture and the variety of runic calendars that abounded point to Summer Solstice as more of the beginning of the year with the emphasis on light, what this time of year meant to basic every life, how it impacted the entire year, and gratitude in knowing it would be fleeting.

We've also discussed the traditional meaning of Dagaz, and its influence on the affairs of micro accounting. What often gets short shrift in the nuance of this stave is its sense of having arrived at some climactic conclusion, which usually culminates in the acquisition of long-sought wisdom. Have a plan for the quiet that comes at the end of this great journey. Leave neither time to sit idle, nor overly busy avoidance. Sit with personal accomplishments and trials.

To help with this process is Sowilu. Meaning, "sun," which would seem to go part and parcel with Summer Solstice, this stave speaks to the force behind the sun, behind All Things. In that light, it represents the divine which shines through the sun onto us, so that we may shine on others. It very much has a pay-it-forward feel, that we are all part of divinity, It isn't something happening to us. In that interconnection, once we become aware of it, we are called to act on it. It isn't our place to remain passive in that knowledge.

Eihwaz brings a point of fineness to this need. As the voice of Nature, this rune implies a corner that must be turned. Life has routed us such that we can't go back; we can only go forward. The riddle of its existence is further complicated by noting that the stave can't be reversed. We can't go another route. All of Nature bears this wisdom. Given the current circumstances, forward is the way, whatever forward may be at that time.

We must go where we are to go, and so despite the closure to the time of light, we aren't going forward in darkness. We learned what we learned, and that must be our guiding focus. Stand in it. Tend it. Follow it. Engage it. At this time, it is our greatest clue to what comes next.

#beyourcommunity

#beyourplanet

Subscribe to the full runecast.

Learn more about the Reclaiming the Runes Intensive and preview course.