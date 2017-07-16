For the week of 16 July 2017

Be willing to make a change.

Fehu is the half-month stave through 14 July, at which point Uruzz moves forward. Tiwaz is the intuitive stave, and Wunjo indicates Nature's message to us. Read right to left is Fehu above, Uruz below, Tiwaz, then Wunjo.

The half-month rune is set by the runic calendar, and governs for a tad over two weeks. The intuitive stave (meaning, I draw it blind) indicates the life force most available to us, which brings the focus of the half-month rune into sharper focus for the present week. It suggests how we can handle these energies. The planetary stave (also a blind draw) indicates the state and needs of the planet, and where noted, of Nature, well beyond the earthly sphere. If you're curious about how I do the cast every week, catch a couple of Instagram videos I do explaining the intention behind The Weekly Rune, and what makes it different from other ways of casting.

Where Fehu began a new year-long initiation into the seasonal cycle, and sets up our potential for it to bode well, Uruz follows with a reminder of our roots. The first aett is based in deep stirrings from the Giants, from our deep unconscious, and Uruz is an intense reminder of that fact.

The Runic Calendar - July - by S. Kelley Harrell, Soul Intent Arts

Meaning "auroch," it calls to mind Audhumla, the 'sacred cow' creative aspect that thought Herself into being. The start of the start, in other words, was Audhumla, and that is the strength of Uruz. We've been given the resources to begin this journey in Fehu, draw on the well of the deep unconscious, the deep stirrings of Creation, to use them well.

She represents primal yearnings, which have to recognize for what they are. That feat may be easier than it seems. The reason drives are unconscious is because on some level we've pushed them there, or refused to let them rise. We've made a choice for them to remain unshaped rumblings.

Take time this week to come into relationship with aspects of self that are grumbly. What sets them off? Specific people, places, dynamics? What eases them? At the end of it, deep down tiny voices tug with big strings, and have to be listened to if we are to grow. They ultimately signify a need isn't being met, and that's the crux of Uruz: What do we need to Be? How do we make that happen?

Tiwaz is going to ensure this exploration is very dramatic. In the place of the rune that expresses how we can best roll with Uruz, Tiwaz tells us to not put all our eggs in one basket. Specifically, the basket they're currently in isn't going to cross the finish line (I'm a sucker for mixed metaphor). The goods news is, however, the basket we've been thinking about putting them, the one we can't bear to wipe the slate clean of and start over--that's the winner. And in truth, it's coming to peace with that wiping of the slate that's most significant.

Wunjo softens that realization and changing of the guard. Most people want Wunjo in their runecast. It speaks of all things hitting on all cylinders, a time of all elements aligned in our favor. Something to keep in mind about Wunjo is we're part of that synergy. It didn't just befall us or get handed to us as a reward. Most likely, we've worked our asses off, or in this case our aurochs.

The memo Nature has here is that we recognize when a job is done. Don't overwork. Don't muddy the results by continuing to prod them. Let done be done. Celebrate if desired. Keep in mind, though, that while Nature observes its need to regroup before pressing on, it doesn't analyze itself. It doesn't judge. In that lack is the real truth of Wunjo: blissful realization of one's place in All Things, and allowing the parts of that synergy that can bless to do absolutely that.

