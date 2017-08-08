For the week of 6 August 2017

Meet change, conserve energy, and be big.

Thurisaz is the half-month stave through 13 August. Uruz reversed is the intuitive stave, and Dagaz indicates Nature’s message to us. Read right to left is Thurisaz, Uruz reversed, then Dagaz.

Receive the ad-free, full weekly runecast by subscribing through Patreon. There, find more detail on how the current runes impact human life force over the next week, and how to best manage the curves and twists therein. With a paid subscription, also receive TWR on Sunday instead of Monday, for as little as $1 a week, or for more engagement with me, such as regular Soul Readings, Sabbat Runecasts, and personal runecasts, choose one of the higher subscription levels.

The half-month rune is set by the runic calendar, and governs for a tad over two weeks (a fortnight). The intuitive stave (meaning, I draw it blind) indicates the life force most available to us, which brings the focus of the half-month rune into sharper focus for the present week. It suggests how we can handle these energies. The planetary stave (also a blind draw) indicates the state and needs of the planet, and where noted, of Nature, well beyond the earthly sphere. If you’re curious about how I do the cast every week, catch a couple of Instagramvideos I do explaining the intention behind The Weekly Rune, and what makes it different from other ways of casting.

Last week we discussed Thurisaz as a force of Nature not to be trifled with. Most associated with Thor, and his hammer, Mjölnir, it brings to mind a sharp blow, a strike of lightning that leaves us unable to proceed as we had, prior.

Photo by S.K. Harrell 2016 The Runic Calendar - August - by S. Kelley Harrell, Soul Intent Arts, 2016

One of the more significant change runes, Thurisaz places us front and center with some unconscious inkling screaming for attention. I leave dabbling in stellar influences to the pros, though it’s worth mentioning we have a couple of big shifts under the influence of Thurisaz. Uranus and Mercury both turn retrograde, bringing rapid change with an inability to express feelings around it. What’s most trying in this dynamic is a tendency to go back to what feels comfortable or known to cope with the way things play out, with a firm Thurisaz reminding us that’s not an option.

Uruz reversed encourages us to play it safe, right now. Give wings to what bubbles up, and let it move through and beyond. Make no grand gestures, no sweeping risks. Do the grounding rituals that seat firmly into body and give it what it needs. This stave speaks of exhaustion–physical and mental–and conserving energy. Whatever transpires with the expression of Thurisaz, sit with it. Don’t rush to judge what comes, reacting to it, or making changes around it. Just observe, for now.

Dagaz as the voice of Nature reminds us to make each day count. I’m not one who feels that everything has meaning, in that New Age quasi-superstitious destiny way. Rather, we have the option to find meaning. Sometimes profound insight may be brought in by the turn of events. Sometimes shit just happens. Utimately, what we do matters. What we do affects everyone and everything around us.

Even as Thurisaz unearths expressions that are uncomfortable, let them unfold. Honor the boundary Uruz reversed is setting, and put self-care first this week. Doing so makes us better resources to community.

#beyourcommunity

#beyourplanet

Subscribe to the full runecast.

Learn more about the Reclaiming the Runes Intensive and preview course.

Originally published on Soul Intent Arts.