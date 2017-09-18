For the week of 17 September 2017

The ancients know the meaning.

Kenaz is the half-month stave through 28 September. Jera is the intuitive stave, and Othala indicates Nature's message to us. Read right to left is Kenaz, Jera, then Othala.

The half-month rune is set by the runic calendar, and governs for a tad over two weeks (a fortnight). The intuitive stave (meaning, I draw it blind) indicates the life force most available to us, which brings the focus of the half-month rune into sharper focus for the present week. It suggests how we can handle these energies. The planetary stave (also a blind draw) indicates the state and needs of the planet, and where noted, of Nature, well beyond the earthly sphere. If you're curious about how I do the cast every week, catch a couple of Instagram videos I do explaining the intention behind The Weekly Rune, and what makes it different from other ways of casting.

The last half-month with Raidho brought us more into the focus of how we tell our story. Influenced first by Ansuz, with electing how we name things, we are now at the point that we choose to ascribe meaning.

Soothsaying + Storytelling = MeaningAnsuz + Raidho = Kenaz

Kenaz is usually indicated as "fire," or "boil," as in an inflamed sore spot. Both of these evoke a sense of unrest or irritation. Likewise, Kenaz also ties into "keening," or grievous wailing, and also "kenning," metaphoric description of otherwise mundane things. What's significant about all of these associations with Kenaz is they share a state of something bothersome needing expression. In fact, they usually indicate something that's been bothersome for some time, hence the irritation. By the time we've suffered something to the point that it's tipping, we've often entered an altered state around it.

Given the other runes framing Kenazi this week, it's a spark in inspiration, an AHA! moment we've skirted yet couldn't come to the fore until now. Allow it. The circumstances that forced it at bay are no longer dominant. At this time, we can allow this awareness.

Jera as how we can best work with Kenaz instructs us to do a bit of hearth accounting. Make sure the resources are in place to do what we say we want and need. Make sure we truly can support the dream we say we're building. Striving beyond our means may be a lofty goal, though outstripping our current holdings isn't. Be practical. Be reasonable, and don't be afraid to reallocate resources, as needed.

Othala as Nature's wisdom on the situation suggests we look back to see the way forward. Pointing to things of inheritance and legacy, at a deeper level, Othala suggests we focus on the Innangarðr, or known territory, rather than the Útgarðr, or unknown. Nature doesn't worry. This isn't a concept that originates in Nature. Rather, it assess, observes, and adapts. Such is the lesson we are given from Othala. Talk to the ancestors. Look to the family lines to understand what truly is being emphasized in how we find meaning in our stories.

Originally published on Soul Intent Arts.