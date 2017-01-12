ENTERTAINMENT

Has The Weeknd Been Singing About Selena Gomez All Along?

The plot thickens.

01/12/2017 02:55 pm ET
Minou Clark Associate Editor of News and Emerging Platforms, The Huffington Post

Everyone freaked out about The Weeknd making out with Selena Gomez this past Tuesday night in Santa Monica.

Then everyone freaked out when Bella Hadid unfollowed Selena Gomez on Instagram.

Well, it’s time to freak out again, because it looks like The Weeknd may have sneaked a Selena Gomez reference in one of his songs. Let’s investigate.

In his new song “Party Monster,” there’s one lyric in particular that calls out Gomez: “Like Selena, a** shaped like Selena.”

Listen to it for yourself 59 seconds into the music video below.

Fans have certainly made the connection.

What’s more, the music video features a model who sort of resembles Gomez. 

Republic Records/YouTube
Republic Records/YouTube

Could this all just be a weird coincidence? Yes. But we can’t help but wonder otherwise.

Republic Records/YouTube

Of course, there’s always the argument that the lyrics actually refer to beloved late singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

The world may never know, but there’s no denying there’s something steamy going on between The Weeknd and Selena Gomez. 

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Related...

Also on HuffPost

Selena Gomez 100 Sexiest Photos

More:

Selena Gomez The Weeknd Gen Z Lab Selena Quintanilla-pérez
Suggest a correction
Comments
Has The Weeknd Been Singing About Selena Gomez All Along?

CONVERSATIONS