Has The Weeknd Been Singing About Selena Gomez All Along?

Everyone freaked out about The Weeknd making out with Selena Gomez this past Tuesday night in Santa Monica.

Selena Gomez has found a new boo ... The Weeknd! Her squad might not be too happy about it though. pic.twitter.com/t8avpP8UNR — TMZ (@TMZ) January 12, 2017

Then everyone freaked out when Bella Hadid unfollowed Selena Gomez on Instagram.

Well, it’s time to freak out again, because it looks like The Weeknd may have sneaked a Selena Gomez reference in one of his songs. Let’s investigate.

In his new song “Party Monster,” there’s one lyric in particular that calls out Gomez: “Like Selena, a** shaped like Selena.”

Listen to it for yourself 59 seconds into the music video below.

Fans have certainly made the connection.

Just realized which Selena's ass @theweeknd is singing about in party monster and I am not happy — Val (@XoValerie_Babe) January 12, 2017

Now I get why you said "ass shaped like Selena" @theweeknd 🤦🏽‍♀️ — ⚡️✝️⚡️ (@mylifeasedda) January 11, 2017

When The Weeknd said "ass shaped like Selena" he really meant Selena Gomez and not Selena Quintanilla pic.twitter.com/5kgJl94NJV — not pinkett smith (@whytruy) January 11, 2017

What’s more, the music video features a model who sort of resembles Gomez.

Republic Records/YouTube

Republic Records/YouTube

Could this all just be a weird coincidence? Yes. But we can’t help but wonder otherwise.

Republic Records/YouTube

Of course, there’s always the argument that the lyrics actually refer to beloved late singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

So when you said "ass shaped like Selena" you weren't talking about Quintanilla? ☹️ @theweeknd — Ray 🏀 (@RayBeDoinIt) January 11, 2017

In the song Party Monster when The Weeknd says "..like Selena, ass shaped like Selena..." he's referring to THE Selena right? Not Gomez... — Brenda🍍 (@BrendaPineapple) January 9, 2017

The world may never know, but there’s no denying there’s something steamy going on between The Weeknd and Selena Gomez.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯