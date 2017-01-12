Has The Weeknd Been Singing About Selena Gomez All Along?

Everyone freaked out about The Weeknd making out with Selena Gomez this past Tuesday night in Santa Monica.
Then everyone freaked out when Bella Hadid unfollowed Selena Gomez on Instagram.
Well, it’s time to freak out again, because it looks like The Weeknd may have sneaked a Selena Gomez reference in one of his songs. Let’s investigate.
In his new song “Party Monster,” there’s one lyric in particular that calls out Gomez: “Like Selena, a** shaped like Selena.”
Listen to it for yourself 59 seconds into the music video below.
Fans have certainly made the connection.
What’s more, the music video features a model who sort of resembles Gomez.
Could this all just be a weird coincidence? Yes. But we can’t help but wonder otherwise.
Of course, there’s always the argument that the lyrics actually refer to beloved late singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.
The world may never know, but there’s no denying there’s something steamy going on between The Weeknd and Selena Gomez.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
