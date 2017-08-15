Our tics and inflections radically impact our verbal and nonverbal communication.

For example, people tell me I am very intense when I talk, because I speak quickly, with a lot of emotion. Sometimes, this mix is misinterpreted, causing people to think I’m upset with them.

Not good.

But perception is reality. So now, when I feel myself getting fired up, I try to combat any misconceptions by stating something like, “If I seem intense with you right now, don’t read into it. I’m just excited about what we’re working on.”

This YouTube video does a great job of reinforcing the weight of tics and inflections in a fresh way, all through the lens of Anthony Hopkins’ acting ability.