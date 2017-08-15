Our tics and inflections radically impact our verbal and nonverbal communication.
For example, people tell me I am very intense when I talk, because I speak quickly, with a lot of emotion. Sometimes, this mix is misinterpreted, causing people to think I’m upset with them.
Not good.
But perception is reality. So now, when I feel myself getting fired up, I try to combat any misconceptions by stating something like, “If I seem intense with you right now, don’t read into it. I’m just excited about what we’re working on.”
This YouTube video does a great job of reinforcing the weight of tics and inflections in a fresh way, all through the lens of Anthony Hopkins’ acting ability.
My hope is it will serve as a reminder to consider your own tics and inflections, and the ways they impact your conversations. Maybe you’re all good; maybe you’re not. Ask people if you ever do anything while you talk that makes them confused or uncomfortable. It might be a good way to find out.
CONVERSATIONS