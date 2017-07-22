The Well Recovery Center Receives Joint Commission (JCAHO) Accreditation

Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations or JCAHO is one of the most sought after and highly desired certifications for drug rehab facilities. Kill the Heroin Epidemic Nationwide, a patient community created to help men and women suffering from addiction is proud to announce that The Well Recovery Center of Huntington Beach, California has received their Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO).

JCAHO certification demonstrates a drug rehab facility’s ability and commitment to meeting the highest of standards. The Joint Commission includes a thorough process of carefully selecting and certifying addiction treatment centers who are truly client-centered. Drug rehab facilities must be qualified by recognized experts in the field of behavioral health care services. Drug rehab facilities and addiction treatment centers who achieve JCAHO status are perceived as truly state of the art.

The Well Recovery Center Receives Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO)

The Well Recovery Center recently underwent a rigorous onsite review by a Joint Commission expert who evaluated and compared their treatment center against their demanding standards. JCAHO has established a set of standards that focus on both the integration and coordination of client-centered care that dramatically improves the quality of life of individuals with mental illness and/or behavioral health condition(s). Kill The Heroin Epidemic Nationwide is pleased but not surprised that The Well Recovery Center has achieved this high honor.

About The Well Recovery Center, Huntington Beach, California

The Well Recovery Center of Huntington Beach, California is a pet friendly heroin detox center and residential treatment center dedicated to patient and client-centered care and developing treatment plans tailored specific to each individual’s needs. The Well also offers Suboxone (buprenorphine) and medicine assisted treatment (MAT). The Well Recovery Center has been carefully reviewed and is recommended by Kill The Heroin Epidemic Nationwide, a patient centered community dedicated to helping men and women suffering from drug addition find the best drug rehab facilities and treatment. They’ve also been approved for membership in the National Alliance of Addiction Treatment Centers (NAATC) – developed to uphold the highest of standards. For more information, visit their website at www.thewellrecoverycenter.com.

More About the Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies nearly 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. An independent, nonprofit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.

Is JCAHO Certification a Criterion For Kill The Heroin Epidemic Nationwide and NAATC Membership?

Joint Commission Accreditation is not currently a criteria for sponsorship of Kill The Heroin Epidemic Nationwide and membership in the National Alliance of Addiction Treatment Centers (NAATC) because our community uses many of the same demanding standards in selecting drug rehabs for recommendation. However, Kill The Heroin Epidemic Nationwide and the HAATC honor and respect the professionalism and work put forth by the Joint Commission and believes that JCAHO certification is even more proof that a drug rehab facility and addiction treatment center is top notch.

Need addiction Help?

Anyone suffering from drug and heroin addiction who are sick and tired of being slaves to addiction can get the help and treatment they want, need and deserve at The Well Recovery Center. You are encouraged to Contact the Well now to jump start your recovery. You can also call them at 1-877-784-3935.

To contact Kill The Heroin Epidemic Nationwide or if you need initial help with addiction treatment, visit our brief treatment contact form or call our drug rehab hotline at 215-857-5151.

Visit our Free Heroin Addiction & Recovery Discussion Forum