The White Bro Problem

It seems it’s impossible for [the majority] of white males to understand what it feels like for women right now. While most white men (uh…close to all) have “moved on” from the election– we haven’t. Our rights are under attack and it’s truly terrifying. Just this morning, I had a [white male] friend text me the following: “I can’t stand it all. I try to ignore it as much as possible and just enjoy my life.” (Um…I’ve been a zombie since November and have spent most of 2017 stress-eating on a rollercoaster of rage, anger, and sadness. But how GREAT for you that you can just “ignore it” and enjoy your life. That really must be nice.)

Truth be told, had he (my friend) voted or Trump, Johnson, Stein– or Bernie via write-in, he’d be out of my life.

Permanently.

It may sound harsh, and again, only [some of] my female friends seem to understand why I would make such a choice…

Simply put– this election wasn’t about politics– it was about survival. Survival for: women (no autonomy over our own bodies, rape/sexual assault basically the norm and consequence-free, equal rights/equal pay), POC (they’re being slaughtered by law enforcement, disenfranchised, etc.), the LGBTQ community (more LGBTQ people have been killed so far THIS year than ALL of last year, equal rights, etc.), immigrants (ICE agents have gone rogue, families are being split apart, DACA, etc.), Muslims, Jews…this list goes on and on and on– unless, of course, you’re a straight white male.

I wish I could articulate what this feels like to the white men in my life to make them understand… It’s SUCH a betrayal. Liberal dudes/leftist bros viciously attacked THE MOST QUALIFIED POLITICIAN TO EVER RUN FOR PRESIDENT. (I’d say that even those who “just don’t like her” cannot argue her level of experience, but they’d still find a way [because sexism exists on both sides and perhaps even more so on the left].) Not too mention– she got MORE VOTES THAN ANY OTHER WHITE MALE CANDIDATE IN HISTORY. AND that’s with Russia’s interference!

So yes, I’m sensitive when a white bro says something so asinine/absurd about running a [QUOTE] better candidate and corporate money. (Oh, hey bro…Guess what? HILLARY CLINTON GOT MORE VOTES THAN ANY OTHER WHITE MALE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE IN HISTORY! And SPOILER ALERT: Bernie got corporate money, too. Plus he never released his tax returns, owns three homes, and got nearly $800,000.00 for the advance of his book. Just because he intentionally wears oversized, ill-fitting suits from Walmart and chooses to brush his hair with a ShamWow®, doesn’t mean he’s a “man of the people.” He’s a MULTI-millionaire in a goddamned costume. And the only piece of actual fucking legislation he’s ever passed was naming a post office. [So, eat a dick sandwich.])

When a white bro loses– they immediately say it was rigged. Just like Trump and Bernie before him…

I just wish white bros (not the nazis, obv) could grasp what this feels like. The qualified candidate was picked apart every single minute of every single day, while the dumb unqualified white man was given a free pass. The bar was so low for him (and is, by and large, for white men)– it fell into a sinkhole. Meanwhile, smart women across America know EXACTLY what it feels like to be overlooked in lieu of the mediocre white guy.

And yes, we need to get corporations out of politics and burn Citizens United to the ground, but bros don’t seem to understand that you have to go from A to B to C to D. They just want to go from A to D. That’s what they’re used to. You know, because that’s how life is for them. (Easy.)

Meanwhile, we were never going to be able to get rid of any of this with a Trump administration. Any rational-thinking person would’ve concluded that the first step might be electing the democrat [BECAUSE SUPREME COURT JUSTICES]. And the second– winning back the house.

Logical. Fucking. Steps.

An actual plan.

It’s the exact same thing with all of them screaming, “SINGLE PAYER!” right now. Um… FOR THOSE OF YOU IN THE BACK– LET ME BE CLEAR: THAT IS MAGICAL THINKING. IT’S NEVER GOING TO HAPPEN IN THIS POLITICAL CLIMATE. (But had you voted for the lady, we could’ve improved on the ACA and moved to single payer. THAT WAS HILLARY’S PLAN!) Again– steps. BECAUSE OBVIOUSLY. (Just like she had a plan for destroying Citizens United.)

But now we have a new Supreme Court justice. Probably the most conservative one in history, in fact. And in all likelihood, Trump will get to appoint another. So, bye Roe v. Wade, bye gay marriage, bye what remains of the VRA, bye immigration, and Citizens United?! HAHA! (That’s funny. [Say with sarcasm.])

But what changes/will change for white bros?! (Nothing. That’s what.)

