The herds of an estimated 2,000 wild horses of the storm-ravaged Puerto Rican island of Vieques have proven remarkably resilient in the face of the category 5 hurricane that swept the island. Most have survived while some have injuries. They are managing for now with ample grass and water, according to this aid worker for the Humane Society in this video produced by the Humane Society of the United States. The Society is is on the island assessing damage, delivering aid and tending to the domestic and equine animals there.
More on the post Maria situation with the horses reported here on HorseTalk.
Field responder John Peaveler does a field inspection in Vieques. The HSUS Animal Rescue Team (ART) is assisting with animal rescue and response following hurricane Maria in the island of Vieques, Puerto Rico. Photo: Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo
Credit Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo/AP Images for The HSUS
