The herds of an estimated 2,000 wild horses of the storm-ravaged Puerto Rican island of Vieques have proven remarkably resilient in the face of the category 5 hurricane that swept the island. Most have survived while some have injuries. They are managing for now with ample grass and water, according to this aid worker for the Humane Society in this video produced by the Humane Society of the United States. The Society is is on the island assessing damage, delivering aid and tending to the domestic and equine animals there.