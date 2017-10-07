The Wisdom Born Inside Prison Walls

By Jonah Raskin

She’s a kind of recidivist or repeat offender who has gone to prison again and again, though not to serve time for any crime she committed. Katya Sabaroff Taylor is a writing teacher who has brought her passion for words to hundreds of men and women locked up behind bars, especially in Florida, which she has adopted as her home state.

For years, Taylor has edited and put into print the essays, poems and the extraordinary art work of prisoners. Now, she’s published a book titled Prison Wisdom: Writing with Inmates that highlights their talents and their creativity.

One illustration in the book seems to sum up the feeling of the entire project. It shows two inmates locked up in a cell, with their arms extended beyond the bars. In their hands, they hold pencils and paper. They’re busy at work, seemingly oblivious of the walls that surround them.

Taylor has also included some of her own writing, hence the subtitle, “Writing with Inmates.” She doesn’t put herself above the inmates. She’s with them emotionally and spiritually, though at the end of the day she goes home to her own house and to her husband.

Prison Wisdom shows that human beings don’t have to lose their humanity when they’re placed behind bars, and that writing and drawing and then sharing one’s work with others is an effective way to stay centered, maintain links to the past and keep hopes and dreams alive.

These days, prisons don’t seem to do much in the way of rehabilitating prisoners. They prefer instead to lock them up in solitary confinement where they have very little contact with other prisoners and where their mental and physical health is challenged.

That’s where Taylor literally comes into play and makes writing into an exercise in genuine rehabilitation.

Born Nina Sabaroff, she was swept up, as a young woman, by the cultural and political upheavals of the 1960s and 1970s. In April 1968, shortly before the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Sabaroff—who was then a young journalist—joined Liberation News Service (LNS), the radical alternative to the Associated Press (AP) and the United Press International (UP). For the next three years, she belonged to the LNS collective that became a kind of extended family.

“I was in the right place at the right time,” Taylor explained. “Throwing my energies into a cause so exalted it took over my life.” She wrote newspaper stories, typed, answered phones, attended meetings and demonstrations and felt that she had her finger on the “pulse of everything.”

Fast-forward several decades to a less rambunctious time in the U.S., and in her own life, when she liberated herself from the life in the political lane that she had lived for years. As a way to signify the transformation, she changed her first name from Nina to Katya. She also married a man named Tom Taylor—an expert in conflict resolution—and so her family name, Sabaroff, took a back seat to Taylor.

“Nina was the raving radical,” she explained in an email. “Katya was the healer.” Indeed, as Katya, she became a massage therapist and a yoga instructor and then a writing teacher who gave workshops in prisons and helped inmates express themselves in words and in images.

Several hundred poems, stories, sketches and drawings by prisoners are showcased in Prison Wisdom: Writing with Inmates, a jam-packed volume from EWH Press and available on Amazon, that’s edited by Taylor with introductions and commentary that provides a context for the work.

“The art and practice of writing and movement heightens self-awareness and offers a renewal of our life energies,” she writes on her website creativeartsandhealing.com.

The whole book is the collective project of dozens of people, including Frank Walls, Bryan Mitchell, Jeff Stoner and the many prisoners themselves who came out of their cells and their shells to express their dreams, hopes, fears and their appreciation of beauty.

Prison Wisdom can be used as a handbook for those who want to do what Katya Sabaroff Taylor has done for decades unselfishly, neither publicizing herself nor bragging about her experiences with convicted felons serving time.

She taught both men and women and in state as well as in federal prisons, and she did it with the cooperation of the authorities themselves who, she explains, gave her “permission to call my students by their first name…and they were allowed to call me ‘Katya,’ rather than ‘Mrs. Taylor.’” She adds, “This may seem like a small thing, but it created an intimacy that encouraged each of us to write—and share—from the heart.”

You won’t find Taylor written about in any of the current books, such as Terry Allen Kupers’ Solitary, about life in American prisons, though she’s one of many dedicated individuals who have gone behind bars with the belief that everyone has creativity and wisdom locked inside that’s just waiting to be liberated.

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, there was a flowering of prison literature in best selling books such as Eldridge Cleaver’s Soul on Ice (1968), George Jackson’s Soledad Brother (1970) and Tommy Trantino’s Lock the Lock (1973). Those books helped to spur a movement to improve conditions behind bars.

Inmates today, such as Mumia Abu Jamal, the author of Live from Death Row (1996) and other works, have extended the tradition of prison literature, that goes back to the 1960s and beyond to a time when famed short story writer, William Sydney Porter, better known as O’Henry came to national attention with books such as Cabbages and Kings (1904).

Arrested, tried and found guilty of embezzlement, Porter served time in the Ohio Penitentiary and published fiction while he was behind bars as a “white collar criminal.”

None of the writers represented in Prison Wisdom are as well known as O’Henry, Cleaver, Jackson, Trantino and Mumia, and none of them express themselves as lyrically and as powerfully as those giants of prison literature.

But that doesn’t mean they aren’t worthy of publication, distribution and introduction to the reading public. Prison Wisdom provides a glimpse into the hearts and minds of the kind of men and women behind prison walls who have not reached TV news or the Internet. In a way, the writers in the volume that Taylor has edited are a cross section of the American prison population in the U.S. today.

Indeed, as this book amply illustrates, there are no common ordinary prisoners; each one is distinct. Each one has a voice of his or her own. The editor herself has a distinct voice. In “I AM” Taylor writes, “I am the thunderbolt at the top of the mountain/I am the tune you can’t stop humming.”

She’s still her ferocious Sixties self, albeit in a focused way.

In “Childhood Friend,” a prisoner named Pauline remembers a time “when race weighed more then friendship.” One wonders if and when friendship will ever weigh more than race.

Another prisoner, who’s named Rose, writes about her own self-denial and self-affirmation in “Sometimes I Forget.” Her work ends, “Sometimes I forget that within me lives a person that deserves love, compassion and just friends that truly love her to the end.”

Nearly every human emotion—sadness, grief, anger, love and more—is expressed in the poems, and while they don’t belong to the school of protest literature, they celebrate the compassion and the dignity of all prisoners held against their will and often under barbaric circumstances.

In “I Remember a Room,” a woman named “Mahlona” describes a moment at the end of her trial when a judge sentences her to 211 months in federal prison.” She immediately calculates how many years and days that adds up to. The reader can’t help but empathize with her.

In “Cast of Characters” Taylor remembers herself dancing in the womb.

Other prisoners resurrect their memories of time in the beauty of nature. A woman named “Angela” seems to sum up the feelings of her fellow prisoners when she says that while their bodies are locked up, “behind barb wire,” their minds are free to escape “bondage.”

Angela mentions the “dear teacher” who has “taken time out of her life to share her gift with us, shedding a little light in our dark world.” Comments like that one must have encouraged Taylor to go back into that dark world again and again.

At the end of the book, she includes some of her correspondence with prisoners, including a man named “Leonard” who looks back at his whole life and explains, “I was not raised to be a killer or drug addict or convict.”

That sentence could be the start of a whole memoir or a novel about a young man or woman who becomes everything he or she doesn’t want to become.

“I’ve been moving toward accomplishing something with my life,” Leonard writes. He adds, “Life is not linear. So there was no conversion experience for me where I suddenly became angelic and sinless.”

Reading the work in Prison Wisdom might provide ideas for writing, as well as the inspiration to sit down and do it.

Near the end of the book, Taylor offers useful comments that a beginning writing teacher might say to students on the very first day: “Everyone shares, everyone listens.”

In 2000, in an essay titled “Reminiscences of Liberation News Service,” Taylor wrote down her memories of the late 1960s and early 1970s. They include: “Collective life, communal meals, trips to the LNS farm, marches, demos, late night boogies at one of our communal apartments.” She added, “Who has time to sleep.”

Not surprisingly, she published those reminiscences under the byline, “Katya Nina.” Indeed, as she recognized, she was both the radical and the healer.

Prison Wisdom reflects the author’s own wisdom born of a lifetime of giving and sharing.