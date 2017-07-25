This is not a story of women in technology and what they can do. This is a story of women AND technology and how, together, they can deliver great things.

The most valuable companies in the world today are software and data companies. These companies know how to use data as the connective tissue that aligns all aspects of their business. Change is happening and it’s happening fast! The world is transforming at a relentless and accelerating pace. The digital thread is driving transformation and every element of our lives is being impacted, from the way we shop to the way we monitor and improve health and even the way new products are designed, developed and brought to market. At the epicenter of this perfect storm and empowering the digital transformation is a little-known manufacturing giant called Jabil, whose own digital transformation has been led, in no small part, by a group of driven female leaders who share a passion for new technology and what it can do to make the world a better place.

The Women and Technology Empowering the Digital Revolution

We chatted with these leaders for their perspectives on some of the most notable trends impacting their top brand customers. And, the Internet of Things (IoT) was at the top of the list.

With an estimated 50 billion IoT Sensors by 2020 and more than 200 billion ‘Things’ on the Internet by 2030, there is no question that IoT will be not only transformative, but also disruptive. “As the simplest, everyday things are connected – from consumer packages to thermostats and water filters – the value provided to the consumer and the data available to brands grows incrementally,” said Joanne Moretti, Jabil’s Chief Marketing Officer for Jabil, and General Manager for Jabil’s Innovation & Development consultancy, Radius. “The opportunities to improve customer experience and create new business models from IoT insights is boundless. Brands that fail to take advantage of the goodness from connected solutions are bound to be disrupted, because they will be left behind by the brands who are.”

Technology and data enabled through IoT and other revolutionary digital technology is transforming every part of business, from the way products are designed to how they are made, packaged and delivered to the end consumer. Embracing trends like mass customization and the service economy and leveraging new technologies enables brands to disrupt -- not be disrupted. The Internet of Things market is projected to reach $267 billion by 2020.

“The digital thread runs through every part of the innovation and manufacturing value chain, like oil lubricating an engine,” says Moretti. “From embryonic product or service ideas and concepts leveraging prototyping and additive manufacturing, to the most detailed supply chain and manufacturing footprint, data informs and drives everything, everywhere.”

Heather Andrus, Managing Director of Radius Silicon Valley, sees the digital thread permeating every aspect of her team’s engagement with customers. “It’s about so much more than the hardware. We work closely with some of the most recognized brands and smallest startups to develop solutions that bring the digital ecosystem to life around transformational digital offerings.”

From the very start of the ideation process through prototyping, Radius works closely with customers to ensure that offerings are developed with an eye for creating a delightful user experience – with unprecedented speed.”

Innovation at the Speed of Digital

Speed is the new business currency, according to Andrus. “While it doesn’t always win, First-to-market creates powerful advantages for brands. And without the speed of digital, you can’t be first.” It’s why Radius created a digital prototype lab and an accelerated product introduction process, enabling the design firm to cut time to market in half for many of its customers. And it’s why Jabil is working at the cutting edge of revolutionary technologies like 3D printing, driving process and material innovation to make volume part production possible.

“We can take a process that would have taken months and cut the prototype development to just weeks with the power of 3D printing and other digital technologies – allowing the customer to fail fast with multiple prototypes and get to the winning formula in record time,” notes Andrus. “We use the digital thread to accelerate R&D, consumer feedback and team collaboration. The result is often new business models that disrupt the status quo.” Speed is the new currency in the digital economy and the startup unicorn ecosystem is an example of how agility, scale and use of emerging technologies are disrupting traditional business models.

The digital thread is also transforming how the team works. One example is the use of Microsoft’s HoloLens VR headset in product design and consumer research, allowing designers and customers to share ideas and designs in a virtual environment, even when they are in different parts of the world.

Consumer research is a science perfected by the CPG industry over countless decades. Brands like P&G and Kraft, Kellogg and Unilever have put the insight to work to ensure success on the shelf. But, with digital also comes change . . . and that brings us to the next major trend discussed with the Jabil digital leaders – connected Packaging.

Smart Packaging for Savvy Consumers

According to WiseGuy Reports, the global smart packaging market is expected to reach $46.74 Billion by 2022. It’s a trend on the rise, for sure. And it’s no wonder. With the rapid emergence of eCommerce in the consumer packaged goods mix, brands are facing a revolution of epic proportions. “Our customers counted on a model that had customers visiting stores and choosing brands off the shelf,” explains Christine Forbes McDermott, Chief Marketing Officer of Jabil Packaging Solutions and Jabil’s Digital Marketing executive. “As Amazon continues its march to retail domination and the consumer grows busier by the second – eCommerce is becoming the new norm. Brands need to regain their voice as e-Tailers become more and more savvy about disintermediating them with both algorithms and technology like Alexa and Echo. We can give them back that voice by creating a direct connection to the consumer through the package.”

Technology offers so much right now that it can be hard to know where to start. As the smart packaging leader, Jabil Packaging Solutions’ Smart Packaging lead, Dr. Amanda Williams, knows that all too well from here work developing smart packaging solutions that drive loyalty and deeper brand engagement.

“Miniaturization and the diminishing cost of sensors enable brands to engage in new ways with the consumer. Packages are getting smarter by leveraging connections and big data to deliver unprecedented consumer insights,” says Williams. “They are also capitalizing on the smart home wave that drives convenience and loyalty by connecting the brands with the devices we carry in our hands every day.”

Helping some of the world’s top brands navigate the digital world is a labor of love for Williams. “We create more than just products. We create new and unique user experiences for consumers – and the difference that makes for them and the brand is immeasurable,” she says. Jabil would be hard pressed to add value in so many ways without its industry leading supply chain – which brings us to the final digital theme in our conversation with the company’s digital leaders.

Making the Supply Chain Intelligent through Digital

The digital transformation that has occurred in supply chain is impressive in terms of scale and results. After more than 50 years in supply chain, domain experience about what’s needed to ensure cost savings and drive efficiency, transparency and speed is second nature to Jabil’s large supply chain organization. But rather than keep it all close to the vest, Jabil has developed an array of digital services and solutions for the good of its customers.

Jabil InControl is just one example. The company’s InControl solution was honored with the first ever Chainnovator Award from Gartner in 2016 for its digital analytics and decision support capabilities. And Meredith Kovarik, Business Unit Director and Supply Chain leader, sees its value on behalf of customers on a daily basis.

”In a global economy where geo-political issues, rapidly changing market dynamics and natural disasters wreak havoc every day, spreadsheets can no longer be the tool of choice,” she says. “Data is the fuel that delivers speed and agility and diminishes risks. It’s all about connecting the people, suppliers, facilities and customers to ensure seamless engagement and delivery. Intelligent Digital Supply Chain is at the center of it all.”

Shared Passion and Drive to Make a Difference

The five digital pioneers in this story share two things in common. They are all advocates for empowerment of women in technology, and they all embrace digital transformation to empower people and brands to change for the better. “The digital journey is more like a wild ride,” says Moretti. “We’re all thrilled to be in the driver’s seat.”