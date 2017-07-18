The Women's March Made A Mistake That They Should Really Think About

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

The Women’s March is coming under fire for their praise of Assata Shakur AKA Joanne Chesimard, who turned 70 over the weekend, citing her supposedly strong record on racial justice.

In case you are unfamiliar with her, Shakur was convicted of first degree murder for her role in the 1973 murder of a New Jersey state police officer, a man who left behind a wife and two children.

When I first saw the Women’s March tweet out positive things about her, I was incredibly disappointed. Keep in mind, I live in the state where this happened, and I know many police officers who very easily could have found themselves the victim in that situation, so this case really hits home for me.

But it hits home for me for another reason. Two children had their father ripped away from them by a group that included Shakur, something that is as unforgivable a sin as there is. Just the thought of being taken from my daughters – even now when they are already grown – is the most horrifying thought I could ever have. And with how close I am with my daughters, I would imagine it would devastate them much the same way I know that New Jersey police officer’s children were devastated in 1973 when they were told their father was never coming home.

The police in this country have their faults, I’m not attempting to argue otherwise. But they put their lives on the line everyday and when one of them is senselessly murdered, the least we can do is try to bring the assailants to justice.

With Shakur, she may have been brought to justice, but she has largely gotten away without having to pay the proper price for his crime. Shakur escaped prison in 1979 and has been hiding in Cuba, with the full knowledge of the Cuban government, ever since. Today, she remains on the FBI’s most wanted list.

Now, I am not generally one for embargoes, because I think that they tend to punish average people while not actually making a situation better. The way to turn people around to your way of thinking isn’t to block them from sharing in your culture, it is the exact opposite. A little taste of what American freedom really looks like can go a long way towards changing hearts and minds.

But when it comes to Cuba, President Trump is right to stand up and say that they must return Shakur to the United States to face justice if they want to ease relations with us. What Shakur did was unspeakable and the fact that she has not been made to face the consequences of those actions is appalling.

If Cuba really wants to show they are willing to do things differently and open up trade and travel with this country, this is a small gesture they could make to help wounds heal and allow for our two countries to begin work towards a less hostile future.

The demand for her return should be flat out non-negotiable, and every member of Congress – especially the ones from New Jersey – should be willing to stand up and demand this across party lines. It is shameful that they haven’t already.

And the Women’s March should be equally ashamed of themselves. There are plenty of women in this world who have done great work on behalf of racial justice, but the vast majority of them are not unrepentant cop killers. The next time the Women’s March decides they would like to honor Shakur, maybe they should think about that.