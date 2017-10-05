The word you're looking for is "bollard."

With depressing predictability, the horrifying tragedy in Las Vegas has been followed by an equally sickening echo of conservative lawmakers and pundits reiterating, yet again, that the aftermath of a mass shooting is not the time to “politicize” gun ownership and talk about gun control. However, in doing so, they have reiterated one particularly infuriating argument that I would like to address here - that there is no point in regulating guns because if people want to commit mass murder and we take away their guns, they could just drive vehicles into crowds, and there’s nothing we can do to stop them.

And I’m here to tell you that, yes, there is something we can do. And we’re already doing that thing. And that thing is called the bollard.

First, I want you to close your eyes, and picture every post office you’ve ever been to. Imagine the exterior of it. I promise that that exterior, no matter where you are or what post office you’re thinking of (or even what country you’re in) has one thing in common - large, cement planters lining the exposed sides of the building. Those planters are not merely decorative. They are there specifically to prevent people from driving vehicles into buildings.

Indeed, if you look at almost any government building, or any building designed to house large numbers of people (office buildings, hospitals, schools, hotels, etc.), you will see lines of cement or metal posts marking where the building’s property meets the sidewalk; large, cement planters, and inclined lines of grass or greenery edged in cement, bricks, or metal. Although all of those elements are often designed to be quite aesthetically pleasing, that is not their primary purpose - all of them are there to protect crowded buildings from vehicular attacks. Moreover, we already regulate the use of bollards and similar defenses in public spaces. What’s more, for federal buildings, the State Department has multiple levels of security that are defined by how big a truck carrying how much explosive those physical deterrents could withstand.

However, what is truly amazing about all of this is that none of this is even in response to terrorism. Although the use of bollards and physical space modifiers has certainly become more common in the second half of the twentieth century, we actually came up with the idea to use bollards to moderate traffic and even to protect buildings from vehicular damage in the first half of the twentieth century, not as a result of malicious attacks, but just because we were all terrible drivers. Bollards were, traditionally, used to moor ships, and their shape (a long, cylindrical trunk with a round ball on top) was because the original ones were often broken cannons, but in the nineteenth century, cities started using similar, wooden posts to differentiate paths for foot-traffic and carriages, and to make hitching posts where people could tie up their horses. After the shift to motor vehicles, those same cities shifted over to using the mooring bollards, and pressing new bollards out of cast iron, as the wooden posts wouldn’t survive a traffic collision. What’s more, people were initially terrible drivers, since there was really no comparable skill set to driving (as in both carriage driving and horseback riding, the horse is a conscious participant, and will actively resist doing anything too dangerous). Being forced to make complex, split-second decisions in driving for the first time, motor accidents were incredibly common, and delineating safe spaces for pedestrians incredibly important for citizens’ safety, and so the humble traffic bollard was born.