The Workout Overhaul You Need To Finally Get Motivated

For all of you that know me, I love to eat. Food is a priority in my life. I love to eat my fruits and veggies as much as I can as well and throwing in a good balance of greens. But this is only as beneficial as you make it to be. Recently, I’ve decided to try a new eating habit of cutting out certain foods and clearing up my palate. I don’t do this for weight loss but for my health as a whole: skin, hair, immune system, etc. Before we get to the food though, let’s get ourselves mentally prepared to workout together.

Biggest Challenge: The mindset of going to the flippin’ GYM! How to: What I do is realize that if I just lay in bed all day, I may turn into a potato and as much as I love eating baked potatoes, I certainly don’t want to be one. So I turn on some music that gets my blood going and start getting ready for the day. I work on my normal morning routine then I begin to get ready for the gym.

Now, not everyone likes to work out in the morning but I think it’s the easiest time to work out. Usually after a long day, I’m very unmotivated to break a sweat because I just want to lay down and fall asleep. Working out in the morning is great because you get all your positive energy ready for the rest of the day. Get motivated anyway you feel best and let’s go to today’s workout. Toned Arms Workout

What you’ll need: Light weights (If you are not an active person start small, I use 5 lbs) A bench or yoga mat (this will be where some of the workout will occur as the rest you will be standing)

The Workout Cycle *Keep the flow of movements quick and precise when switching in between exercises. Tricep kickbacks 4 sets 15 reps Bicep Curls 4 sets 15 reps Push Press 4 sets 20 reps Rest 1 min Lying tricep extensions 4 sets 15 reps (on the bench) Push ups 4 sets 25 reps

Once you’ve completed this to the best of your ability, stretch your arms because they will be quite sore tomorrow.

Finished! And I’m sure you’re hungry. What to eat, what to eat? Many times people will feel the need to eat lots of food after working out, due to all the calories burned but if you want your workout to be effective then you need to eat effectively. Fruits, veggies, and any raw nutrients will fill you up more than you think. That Big Mac, will not.

My go to post-workout food is a Banana, Kale, and Berry Smoothie Ingredients: 1 full banana (frozen or not) 1/2 Orange Juice 1 cup plain or vanilla Greek Yogurt Blended Mix of Rader Farms Organic bag

Once this is all finished, blend it up and enjoy. It’s a very easy, yet filling little snack. Regular workouts combined with some clean, or cleaner, eating can really, really make a difference both mentally and physically. If you are taking any vitamins daily, keep it up. Stay fit, stay strong, and stay healthy!