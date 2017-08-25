The World Is Still Flat – A Litmus Test

What do Ghana, Jamaica, Serbia, Nicaragua, the Philippines, Croatia and the United States have in common? Likely not much to a casual politician or an economist. However, the common thread of those countries means everything to the business Peter Swaniker founded in 2013 and which Sasha Poljak joined as an investor and executive a year later.

In his widely acclaimed 2005 book “The World is Flat: A Brief History of the 21st Century”, Thomas Friedman suggests that globalization has brought all economies to a level playing field regarding commerce; where all competitors have an equal opportunity.

As a macroeconomist, he highlights that the rapid pace of change and the extent to which the emerging abilities of individuals and developing countries are creating many pressures on businesses and people in the United States to remain competitive.

As business leaders, Swaniker and Poljak became strong advocates of embracing and implementing a new culture within each venture, including Ximble, which was started almost ten years after the book was originally published. The culture of a blind fusion of the world’s most appropriate resources to achieve the common goal: a venture’s success.

Both American citizens, Swaniker (born in Ghana) and Poljak (born in Croatia - Yugoslavia at the time) share a large responsibility to build a successful company by executing the business plan that is heavily dependent on finite human and financial resources. The conviction in a decision to build a foundation of a small start-up based on a virtual daily collaboration of resources in distant geographies neither came easy nor has it ever been taken lightly. Sometimes, they have to visit the developing countries to find the right employer for the company.

It started as a necessity to find the most effective and valuable resources within the startup's initial budget, regardless of the resource’s location. As mounting success allowed the company to raise additional capital, the two frequently asked themselves if the time had come to consolidate most of their resources in Southern California, at the company’s headquarters. After all, managing a virtual organization was not easy, and the company finally had the financial means to “centralize” their operations.

An interesting and telling phenomenon occurred as soon as they started to analyze each key position within customer support, marketing, sales, and app development teams. Their best performers were not necessarily their highest paid people or had a common location. Even more intriguing and telling was the analysis of the company’s Net Promoter Score (an index ranging from a negative 100 to a positive 100 that measures the willingness of customers to recommend a company's products or services to others, and is used as a proxy for gauging the customer's overall satisfaction with a service) as well as customer-facing, bi-directional communication tools which confirmed that there was a direct correlation between customer satisfaction and those of the employees they deemed most valuable.

At the same time, there was absolutely no evidence that neither the amount of pay, language accent, nor employee’s geography impacted Ximble in any material way.

As a result, with no regard to the political flavors of the moment, or ongoing “best practices” quoted by the Silicon Valley experts, Ximble decided to leave their team and strategy intact.

“This doesn’t mean we have not experienced any challenges, or that those challenges do not continue today,” said Poljak. “We are well aware that to continue with our operational strategy of leveraging the most optimal resources, regardless of their location, we will need to implement and adhere to a strict corporate culture. “

Poljak offers seven key pillars of that structure:

1. Define and Articulate the Vision and Expectations Upfront.

It is paramount that a company is very clear about its structure with all new hires. It starts with the interviewing process. Not all candidates are going to be either ready or willing to perform under the virtual conditions of our business model. It takes a special individual who is extremely motivated not only by a desire to earn an income and work on interesting projects but more importantly the one who buys into the vision of what a company does and how its plans on impacting thousands of companies and their employees. Companies should be very upfront about the conditions and expectations.

2. Provide the Communications Platform.

Teams must always have a way to communicate something that is urgent to the right person immediately. Since there is rarely such a thing as “get out of your office and tap someone on the shoulder,” team members must be very focused on leaving all communications channels open during and post working hours. Ximble unifies its processes with the use of Ring Central for conference calls, screen sharing and recording, Slack for interoffice communication (email is highly discouraged), Trello for project management and its own Ximble application for staff time management. Make it clear what tool is used for what, and strive towards creating an internal feeling of togetherness. Moreover, many use automation tools like Infusionsoft or Ontraport as a channel of communication with customers, and this can lead to increased transparency and better public perception.

3. Schedule Regular Meetings.

Most people enjoy both routine tasks as well as the opportunity to be creative and spontaneous. Team meetings that appear on members’ calendars on the same weekday contribute to creating a routine. The knowledge that there is always a forum to share, present and discuss individual issues and progress puts the team at ease and reduces stress. One area Ximble seeks to improve on is to schedule more video calls as they can promote a feeling of togetherness and belonging among remote team members.

4. Encourage (require) Ad Hoc meetings.

Ad hoc meetings should be strongly encouraged. To assure that there is a continued sense of urgency and that everyone knows that no matter what the issues they are dealing with are, there is someone who can assist at any time is important, especially when help can’t necessarily be found by knocking on a leader’s door.

5. Provide Detailed Expectations and Deliverables.

Empower each team member to perform as well independently as in a group. Poljak found that providing a description of the project along with the “end result” imagery such as the definition of the expected customer experience works wonders in assuring that everyone’s creativity and passion mitigated the need for micromanaging each project. Also, just as in a traditional office environment, assigning clear priorities and time frames (deadlines) assures that the teams invest their time and energy wisely and in alignment with executive priorities.

6. Require Some (not all) Work Hours’ Overlap.

Considering Ximble’s teams are not only located in different cities but on several continents, coordinating the times when they can effectively collaborate is paramount. Being online at the same time brings the team closer together and is the most efficient way to solve the problem. At the same time, make sure that team members have at least three to four hours per day where they can focus on their part of the project without a constant distraction of meetings and messages.

7. Recognize, Praise, Reward (and Correct) - Publicly.

While every professional takes internal pride in an accomplishment, no human is immune to the power of public recognition for the job well done.

Poljak and Swaniker take pride in highlighting any measurable achievement a team member accomplishes and sharing it with the rest. Naturally, not everything everyone does is perfect. Therefore, they equally take time to improve performance by highlighting and sharing the areas where parts of a project fall short. Internal public sharing of both positives and negatives, as long as it is done consistently and openly without preferential treatment, seems to instill further desire to excel. The negatives are highlighted as learning experiences and not as forms of public humiliation or punishment.