Jonny Von Wallström, Contributor
Self shooting director, human rights advocate, farmer and world exploring artist living in Sweden.

The World of Creative Advertising

09/29/2017 09:36 am ET
Jonny Von Wallström

I think we’re really living in a remarkable time, where anybody with a smartphone has the potential of gaining more influence than a multi billion dollar media entity. It’s insanity! You or me can, if we play our cards right...

In this world of noise, I work with creative advertising as a film director. But being is in the advertising industry is very strange, because you rarely get a look into the process of how other people work in the industry. People rarely talk about failure. This is why me and my brother have decided to do document our own struggles of running a film production company in Sweden. In this short series, you will get an insight to our struggles, and what means to be an international film director in this industry....

EPISODE 3

EPISODE 2

EPISODE 1

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
The World of Creative Advertising

CONVERSATIONS