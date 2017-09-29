The World of Creative Advertising

I think we’re really living in a remarkable time, where anybody with a smartphone has the potential of gaining more influence than a multi billion dollar media entity. It’s insanity! You or me can, if we play our cards right...

In this world of noise, I work with creative advertising as a film director. But being is in the advertising industry is very strange, because you rarely get a look into the process of how other people work in the industry. People rarely talk about failure. This is why me and my brother have decided to do document our own struggles of running a film production company in Sweden. In this short series, you will get an insight to our struggles, and what means to be an international film director in this industry....