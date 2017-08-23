The World Should Look To Athletes On How To Embrace Diversity

Athlete Network is the largest social network for athletes, who’s sole focus is to create an online community where athletes can fuel their driven lifestyles. Through career education and connecting athletes to employers, Athlete Network aims to help athletes prepare for life after sports.

Below is an excerpt from Chris Smith, CEO & Co-Founder of Athlete Network, that was originally posted on the Athlete Network Blog:

What a great time it is to be alive! Innovation in technology has created efficiencies across all industries like we’ve never seen before. It’s now easier than ever to become a global citizen; everyday medicine is advancing and saving countless lives. So, what is all the negativity in the world about? Why can’t our politicians agree on anything? Why isn’t there true equality for all? Why do pockets of racism still exist?

This crap drives me crazy and I continue to ask myself, why? Why do I get so pissed off every time I watch the news? Why do I want to throw up every time I hear a politician talk (from both sides)? Why does everyone seem so frustrated, including me??

After much reflection on these questions, I realized my frustration boils down to one simple fact: people can’t handle diversity when it comes to race, religion, sexual orientation, and political views. This drives me absolutely crazy and I think to myself, how is it that I handle this diversity? What makes me accept those who have different beliefs than I do? Why do I feel like we have moved past racism? Being a heterosexual Christian, why does it not bother me if gays enjoy the same equality I have? Why do I feel like politicians should be able to create a winning game plan based off of each other’s strengths and compromise? Sure, I enjoy a lively conversation with those who don’t share my beliefs or perspectives, but I am never offended during those conversations. I may not become best friends with people who don’t have similar interests as me, but I never feel they should have fewer rights or are of a lesser intelligence than me. Why is this?

The answer…athletics! Being an athlete has taught me how to work within a team and realize I don’t have all the answers or skills myself. My freshman year, I roomed with four other football players, all coming from different walks of life. Among us, there were three different religions, two different races and a variety of political views. At first it was awkward, but we learned to respect each other. Why did this happen here but it’s so difficult in society? I believe the reason is simple. We had a common goal that could not be accomplished on our own. Athletics teaches you to maximize your strengths while compensating for your weaknesses with others’ strengths. We are exposed to those who are different than us, on our team and in different sports on campus. Through this exposure, you learn to embrace and respect others’ skills and talents rather than focus on sexual orientation, race, political views, ethnicity or any other type of diversity that exists. Of course, like with any demographic, there is a small percentage of athletes who haven’t learned these valuable life lessons, but the majority of athletes have.

"Sport does not see race, religion, sexual orientation or political views." Athletes take their skill set, work hard and address their problems with solutions, not bickering. If athletes don’t do this, they will lose and be replaced by someone else who can. Athletes not only embrace diversity in its traditional form, but have a unique cultural competency which makes the world a better place. Life is no different than athletics; we don’t all have to be best friends, but we need each other to succeed. The more we can embrace all aspects of diversity, the less frustrated everyone will be and we will have a stronger society to show for it!