The World Would Be a Better Place if Everyone Did These 5 Things

1. Surround yourself with good people

The people you spend the most time with have more of an impact on your life than almost anything else. Spend your precious time with people who make you feel better and do better. Your life will be much better when you are surrounded by good people who have your best interests in mind. Many people underestimate the power of How the People Around You Affect Personal Success. Ditch the haters. Let go of people who bring you down or don't believe in you.

Marry someone who brings out the best in you. Work with a manager who brings out your best work. Cultivate friendships that motivate you to have fun and try new things.

2. See the best in others

Surround yourself with good people, and then see the best in them. Don't talk badly about people behind their back. It usually gets back to them, and will only make you feel worse. Rather, compliment people on what you truly like about them. Speak well of others when they aren't there. Give genuine compliments, and it will make you and them feel better.

What you see in others generally has more to do with you than them. And how you talk about others, will reflect more on you, than it does on them. Especially in a work setting. People will trust you, when you trust them.

3. Appreciate what is

Appreciate what is, rather than complaining about what "should be." Do the best you can. And then give yourself a break. Celebrate your good luck and fortune.

Before you go to bed, think about the good things in your life, and show gratitude when someone helps you. Focus on giving one genuine "thank you" a day, and notice how much better you feel. Be gracious in success and defeat.

4. Find a hobby you love

Keep engaged and find something you love. And then work to master it and get better. Gardening, cooking, photography, music, horse riding, hiking, Sudoku, writing on Quora, whatever it is- keep looking, keep growing, and keep at it.

Find what makes you happy and do more of it. Get in the zone. Notice what activities you can do without feeling tired. Find people who enjoy what you enjoy and spend more time with them. Do things you enjoy with your spouse and friends.

5. Take care of your mental, physical, and financial health

There is no greater feeling than peace of mind and good health. Protect your health at all costs. Sleep and eat well. Spend time outdoors, get exercise and fresh air.

Keep your spending in check, and don't rack up credit card debt. Keep fixed costs low. Don't make it a habit to gamble, play the lottery, or lend money you can't afford to lose.