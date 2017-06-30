The World's Top Festivals for Summer Have Been Unveiled

The official start of summer is just days away, and festival season is already in full swing. But with thousands of summer festivals set to take place around the world, it can be difficult to choose which ones are worth your precious summer time and hard-earned money. That’s why the travel experts at Canada’s leading online global travel agency, FlightNetwork.com, have unveiled their list of 36 global festivals that simply shouldn’t be missed this summer.

About the List

Photo credit: Kumar Nav

If you’re interested in something, there’s probably a summer festival celebrating it. From beer fests to hot air balloon festivals, maritime festivals, pride festivals and folk festivals, the world is loaded with thrilling festivals in nearly every corner of the globe. That’s why the team of intrepid travelers, industry experts and festival lovers at Flight Network decided to intervene.

Through months of research, countless interviews and a small fortune in plane tickets, the Flight Network team has uncovered the global festivals that are clearly the most original, action-packed and fun-filled in the world. Whether you’re in search of music, art, film, food, performance or something that doesn’t fit into these categories at all, there’s a festival on this list for you.

Find Your Festival

Photo credit: Steven Falconer

Flight Network’s blog post titled, The Top 36 Global Festival’s We’re Most Excited for in 2017, was recently unveiled to help travelers and festival-goers turn their summer vacation into the ultimate festival getaway. Spread around the globe, their list of 36 festivals allows you to find one that’s conveniently located near you or one that encourages you to travel someplace entirely new.

The post outlines the dates of each festival as well as what the festival celebrates and what to expect when you arrive. One thing is for certain — you won’t be disappointed by any of the festivals included in this carefully constructed list.