The Wrath of the Gods

Praying to Athena can go so far. If you do nothing, praying is a waste of time. The goddess of wisdom does not like irresponsible people. In fact, the ancient Greeks advised praying to Athena only when you act. This means you must be well informed and ready to take matters into your hands. Otherwise, real problems will never leave you alone. Knowledge and courage are keys.

Worrying, talking and wishing the politicians end, for instance, the habit of farmers contaminating the Nation’s food with poisons, won’t get you far.

Of the myriad “problems” we face in America in 2017, next to nuclear weapons, there’s nothing that compares to the insidiousness and effects of systematically spraying the food of hundreds of millions of people with neurotoxins and other biocides.

This fact is not secret.

People who “consume” food produced by farmers, the government, farmers and, of course, the manufacturers of poisons, openly admit farmers spray the food with chemicals known as pesticides. And to ease any anxiety about food safety, the government and the industry keep saying the industry has been testing these sprays and have found the sprays are safe.

In addition, America has hundreds of colleges and universities with thousands of experts (physicians, biologists, chemists, toxicologists, agronomists, environmentalists, philosophers, sociologists, political scientists) who remain silent about this enormous moral and public and environmental health tragedy.

These highly educated men and women know or should have known that the farmers’ pesticide sprays are not safe. How could they be? They are cousins to chemical warfare agents. In other words, they are petrochemical poisons targeting all life. Their toxicity is not limited to killing insects, weeds, and other unwanted organisms. That’s why the name, pesticides, is misleading. Pesticides are more than pest-killing substances. They are biocides.

These facts are also not secret.

Scientists have been studying farmers’ sprays for decades. One of them, Rachel Carson, wrote “Silent Spring” in 1962 in which she warned Americans to avoid pesticides because they are so deadly to birds they are silencing the natural world. She also rejected Americans’ careless attitude towards chemicals, including the biocides of the farmers.

The eloquent voice of Carson might have something to do with President Richard Nixon’s founding of the US Environmental Protection Agency in December 1970. In 1972, EPA banned DDT, a biocide responsible for unfathomable damage to birds and other wildlife.

Despite this auspicious beginning, polluters, farmers, and industrialists hit EPA with a ton of bricks. They sent their lobbyists to the White House and Capitol Hill, teaching EPA they were the real rulers of America.

I got a sense of this camouflaged reality at EPA where I worked for twenty-five years. Thick clouds of obscure regulations and dense science hide this fact. You also don’t see polluters bribing EPA staff. Lobbyists come armed in expensive suits, questionable studies, and make-believe science. They speak the ambiguous language of experts and pretend public health is in their mind. In fact, meetings between EPA staff and lobbyists often take the form of academic meetings. An invisible observer would rarely detect any overt effort of polluters influencing government scientists.

Yet influence is all over the place. Lobbyists emit the influence, which flows like radiation engulfing the EPA staff. The unspoken bond is secret: the shoddy lab pesticide practices and assessments and the intentional bad government regulations underpinning the reckless lab testing of pesticides. This unspoken reality maintains the chemicals of the industry under the protection of the government. The “registered” chemicals make money for the industry and no one can sue the industry for the harm pesticides cause to people and the natural world.

I painted this picture in my 2014 book, “Poison Spring.”

Now that the cat is out of the bag, it’s increasingly difficult to understand the relative silence of the environmentalists. They should be campaigning for the phasing out of most pesticides. It no longer makes sense to put much if any credibility on studies coming out of the industry or studies funded by polluters.

Add to this perplexity, we now have the Trump administration that all but obliterated EPA. Trump and his billionaire co-conspirators are telling Americans to return to the good old days of the rivers catching fires from petroleum pollution. Forget protecting public and environmental health. Global warming is a hoax, Trump says. Drill, baby, drill.

The ominous political reality of the Trump administration nullifies hopes the government would intervene to clean up the toxic mess of the farmers and their tipping the scales on the warming of the Earth.

People valuing their health and the health of the natural world can make a difference. Putting aside their Democratic and Republican ideology, they could be a decisive factor in rethinking and rebuilding this country. Start in rural America. Buy most large farms: divide that huge acreage to small organic farms. Second, buy “concentrated animal feeding operations.”

These purchases would abolish industrialized farming and resurrect hopes for a new country. The land should be put under the rigorous regime of biological farming to raise healthy food without using biocides. Animal factories should be transformed into small-scale farms that combine the raising of crops and animals.

These reforms would make pesticides obsolete. EPA’s Office of Pesticide Programs would become Office of Biological Agriculture for funding and inventing biological means of raising food and protecting the natural world and human health.

These proposed reforms sound utopian. They are not. A careful examination of our environmental and public health condition demands radical change to possibly reverse or, at least, stabilize the wrath of the gods.

The calamity hitting Houston, Texas, is a preliminary warning. This disaster is not of nature but of men. Similar storms have been obliterating towns all over the world. Ignoring them is foolish – and catastrophic.