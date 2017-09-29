The Wrong People Are Protesting the NFL

Black NFL Players Get All the Pain Yet Hold All the Power

The NFL has been stuck in controversy since Colin Kaepernick’s protest police brutality against black men and women. This Sunday and Monday will be no different, as 30 NFL teams will compete in week 4 of the NFL 2017 season and before the referee flips the coin and kickoff commences, eyes across the country will be glued to see who stands for what during the national anthem.

Throughout last weekend as the National Anthem was played or sung before each and every football game – over 200 players kneeled or sat, three teams stayed in the locker room, and this is just one of the teams that locked arms and dropped to their knees in unison for a mere 60 seconds. Kaepernick explained in 2016 why he was sitting down in an exclusive with NFL Media, "I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”

Somehow his protest has lost its way.

Kaepernick’s transition from sitting down during the national anthem to kneeling took his stance to the next level. The action pissed off white people, resonated with black people, and stirred the pot between players, coaches, and the fans. Players on the 49ers and other NFL teams joined Kaepernick on this position, following his lead in various ways – raising a fist, sitting down, or kneeling. This silent protest was the beginning of a movement that could change the narrative on how black men, and black communities in general, are being treated in America today.

Silent protests are forms of nonviolent resistance. The National Association of Advancement of Colored People’s Silent March in 1917 was the first publicized event of its kind that spoke to the injustice of black people. Different from sit-ins and boycotts, it’s the type of protest demonstration that immediately puts the response on the oppressor. Although hundreds have died in protests for the civil rights of colored people, this silent protest ended peacefully and set the stage for Kaepernick’s choice to use silence as a form of resistance instead of engaging, which pushed white supremacists over the edge.

On Friday, September 22, President Donald Trump appeared at a rally in Alabama to encourage supporters to vote for Republican Senator Luther Strange. He used this speech opportunity to rant about the NFL, disparaging their new safety rules and slamming owners for allowing the kneeling to continue. Calling players “sons of bitches” and dismissing head injuries that many athletes have lost their lives to, the President unloaded a series of tweets throughout the weekend to continue his position on #StandForOurAnthem.

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

...our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

...NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, "Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He’s fired. He’s fired! They’re friends of mine you know.”

In the words of Kanye West “Real friends, I guess I get what I deserve, don’t I?”

All hell broke loose at the very moment that Trump implored NFL team owners, his friends, to terminate their workforce for using their freedom of speech, a constitutional right as an American.

Players, coaches, and the NFL commissioner responded to President’s Trump’s insults via various mediums.

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton told the Associated Press,

"I'm disappointed in the comments that were made. I think we need a little bit more wisdom in that office," he said of the White House. "I want that guy to be one of the smarter guys in the room and it seems like every time he's opening up his mouth it's something that is dividing our country and not pulling us together.' "

Miami Dolphins safety Michael Thomas shared with press before a game,

Dolphins safety Michael Thomas started breaking up when talking about Trump calling him "a son of a b!tch." pic.twitter.com/Z4wroPcvzW — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 24, 2017

The Washington Redskins posted this note to Twitter.

A statement from the Washington Redskins. pic.twitter.com/GsCMfWTZ7T — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 25, 2017

The power of Colin and his colleagues’ actions has led to extraordinary conversation and changes in some local police use-of-force policies but the work shouldn’t stop at words, especially since it took words from the President, not actions, to move the NFL to respond.

Vice reports that 70% of NFL players are black. These same players are suffering from symptoms and full diagnosis of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). Future NFL players are dying at the hands of police. Black men, the most important piece of the NFL’s workforce is depleting due to CTE and police brutality. Also, history has told the tale of the NFL without black manpower. It’s not good.

We can ask the NFL to step up and take care of our men, but if you look at the numbers, the players hold the power in this fight and fans can standby as mire supporters of their silence as they make their moves.

Where do we go from here?

Earlier this year, thousands football fans have continued to protest the NFL since Kaepernick was not signed to a new team for the 2017 season. Many reference his protest as the reason he remains a free agent, analysts point to his ability and feel that Kaepernick just doesn’t have the skills to pay the bills anymore.