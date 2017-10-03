On Friday night at The Forum in Inglewood, The XX lit up a sold out crowd with an impressive, high-energy set. 2017 has been one of the strongest years on record for the genre bending British band, with their album reaching the #1 spot on the Billboard rock charts, and with a well-regarded set on the popular nighttime television series Saturday Night Live. On the stage, velvety vocals, electrifying beats, and beautiful light design created a sonically and visually beautiful set that audiences across America have been lining up to see.

The concert fittingly began with the group’s popular song Intro, a lyric-less electronic track that invigorated the already excited crowd. Despite the song having no words, there was an innate familiarity that the audience possessed, dancing in synchrony as the synthetic beats mixed with heavy notes from the guitar. The group quickly hit a highlight by performing their second single Say Something Loving off their recent album, “I See You”. At times the crowd’s singing overpowered the band’s sound system, reminding us all of the level of fame that the band has been cast into.

Song after song, the band had to calm the roaring applause of the doting audience, offering a rare demonstration of how humble the trio is. The touching off script moments showed viewers that in spite of their success they had maintained the values and respect for audiences that had brought them to the stage of The Forum, one of the largest venues in Los Angeles.

Samantha Sherry The crowd at the Forum while The XX performs

The set’s emotional catharsis came as vocalist and guitarist Romy Madley Croft provided a solo rendition of “Performance” a song she described as “deeply meaningful” to her. The heartwarming ballad ended with an embrace between her and fellow band member Oliver Sims, creating a touching pauses in an otherwise fluid set.

Throughout the evening there was a clear theme of support for the LGBT community. For each ticket sold, one dollar was donated to charities supporting LGBT causes, and as the concert progressed the cacophony of lights that had changed throughout their performances came together as a rainbow, seemingly depicting the pride flag central to the LGBT community.

As the set neared a close, vocalist and guitarist Oliver Sims provided a touching message to leave the audience with; recognizing a time of political strife the band reminded the crowd that in an uncertain world you can always come out and enjoy music. Following this note, the band ended in strength with hit songs such as Fiction, On hold, and ending the night with Angels which they dedicated to the crowd.

At first glance it appeared that the only weakness in The XX’s performance came in their unwillingness to adhere to any genre, sound, or style creating a lack of cohesion while the set list moved from fast to slow, loud to soft. Yet as the evening progressed it became evident that what could be initially identified as a flaw was perhaps one of the band’s greatest strengths. The diversity in sound ensured that there was something for everyone in the audience, and carried the band through the array of emotions presented in the lyrics of their songs. It was an entirely unique display of artistry that proved the band was ready for their moment.

With so much provided, I was unsure what The XX wanted us to take away from their show: possibly the messages from their powerful lyrics, an acknowledgement of their smooth vocals, or their mastery of sound. Regardless of their intentions their impact was clear, leaving audiences with an incredible night to remember while simultaneously demonstrating that they are a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.