The Young Turks and CBS Degrade the Mentally Ill

The world many progressives want to build is nothing more than a mirror of the world they despise. A revolution that replaces one form of hate for another is not an answer, the result will always be a dystopian dreamscape for those who stand outside.

Now most progressive will never say what Cenk Uygur said on the The Young Turks, but the justification for his fears are found in many arguments made by progressives. I have transcribed what he said to Ana Kasperian in a video called “Vigilante Escorts Combat Aggressive Panhandlers” that was posted on August 6, 2017. After you read it I will discuss why he and you are broken.

Cenk Uygur: Some of the homeless do have drug issues we can’t be naive about that and have mental illness issues

Ana Kasperian: Yep

Cenk Uygur: So if you say to me, ‘OK are you comfortable with yourself, or your family, or whatever walking past someone who you think has a decent chance of having mental illness.’ Look. Walking past is too strong of course you walk past them, there are homeless unfortunately in all these cities and we don’t give them proper care, but if some people feel uncomfortable with it and they want to be escorted in. I’m not sure I think that is a terrible thing. Do you see what I’m saying?

Cenk is no different than the right wing that despise me because I am transgender. Cenk basically preformed progressive version of, “I‘m a Christian but.” The only difference between the world Cenk despises and the world he wants created, is that he gets to decide who is worthy of love and who is not. In this way it is nothing more than a mirror. For those outside, for those like me, it will always be a world that is filled with hate.

You must know that on top of being transgender, I am a disabled veteran with a mental health disability. The main reason why I have to stay on VA disability is that everyone feels “uncomfortable” employing me. I did nothing wrong. I got my illness from serving our country. I enlisted to serve our country after graduating from UC Berkeley. I enlisted because my 8th-grade teacher told me that I was never going to college and that I should just join the military. I didn't even wait for Berkeley to process my degree. I could have served as an officer or Specialist. Instead I served as a Private First Class, I did this because my life isn’t about titles, its was about the message I send.

So, I threw the entitled life I was ensured with the paper degree I earned to the ground and stepped over it. I stepped over it so that I could prove to the men and women that I served with, that they are worthy of my love and sacrifice.

In order to be a person or a country who that stands for something meaningful and powerful you must send a message with every action you take, no matter the sacrifice. You must be willing to sacrifice your irrational fears for someone else's humanity.

Cenk Uygur isn’t alone and because of that you are just as broken as him. Julie Chen has a Big Brother, who will not make a home for me. There is room for everyone of you in CBS’s Big Brother house, but there is no room for me. The rules they wrote and you all agree to with your silence, prevents me and my brothers and sisters from finding a place to rest. None of you stand up and question how they could let someone who declares themselves to be “evil” to enter and live among you, while an educated transgender disabled veteran with mental illness is forced to live in shame outside. No one questions it. Instead you look at the rules and fall silent because to you think it makes sense. It does not. It makes no more sense than a white woman clutching her purse at the sight of black man. It is discrimination. You are a bigot if you fear me.

I am a progressive, but I am not a hypocrite. The world I wish to see created is a world in which love for our neighbors, triumphs over hate. Where everyone is free and tolerant. Where no one is allowed to morally or ethically justify for hate. Fear is not a justification, it is the excuse of a coward. The home of brave and land of the free, is a platitude. It might as well be a description of Camelot.

I have committed no crime. I have hurt no one. Yet I am punished because you feel uncomfortable. What is brave and free about that?