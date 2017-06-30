The Zombie Senate Healthcare Bill Will Be Back To Eat Your Brains

This week on So That Happened: Republicans in the U.S. Senate completely boofed their health care bill, so we discuss the politics of their failure as well as how the underlying policy could change when the zombie Senate bill rises from the dead next month. President Trump continues to seem completely unaware of what’s in the legislation, and even resigned to its failure. We also take a look at the increasing concentration of corporate power and the failure of both parties in the U.S. to stand up to monopolies.