There is more than kayaking in Redding

Redding is known for its 300 plus days of sunshine, hiking and biking trails, the Mounts Lassen and Shasta, nearby lakes and kayaking. As I am not an outdoors activities person, I decided to explore what else you can do in Redding in 48 hours –like eating and drinking and even painting.

Here are my recommendations if you only have two days or less in Redding for wine, dining, and artistic experiences. This applies to a specific visit to this wonderful city or if you just happen to be passing by on I-5 going to points north or south.

Thursday

5 p.m.

This newly founded family winery sources all of its grapes from an array of local counties. The limited-production wines are aged in French and American oak and bottled in the family cellars. Try the Unoaked Chardonnay which is a delightful expression of Chardonnay fruit, the balanced 2013 Syrah as well as the 2015 award winner Cabernet Sauvignon; the unoaked Tempranillo is good enough to be enjoyed by itself or with some good food and chocolate. Winemaker Rob Early will share a glass with you and Patti will be pouring in this cozy tasting room.

7 p.m.

Head to the famous Market Street Steakhouse offering 36-oz. steaks and a great selection of mouthwatering appetizers from bruschetta to poke to ribs. Wine is plenty but cocktails are also there for you. My Korean style ribs as an appetizer were to die for and both cocktails, the Margarita and the Mojito worth every sip.

10 p.m.

Enjoy unique wines from California. This lovely venue organizes plenty of events and gatherings so check it out.

Friday

9:30 a.m.

Start your morning with a stroll in the old town. Déjà Vu is an amazing spot for a sit-down breakfast with a choice of a brunch menu, located in the historic Lorenz Hotel. The adjacent coffee bar offers great cold brews and the best iced Matcha lattes.

11:30 a.m.

Designed by Spanish architect and engineer Santiago Calatrava that reportedly costed $24 million, this bridge is not to miss. The suspension bridge is also a real sundial and reaches 217 feet into the sky and spans 710 feet across Sacramento River. It was constructed so as to not disturb the adjacent salmon-spawning habitat.

On the bridge you feel like entering a small cozy space where couples, family with kids and travelers from all over the world can relax and spend time together while enjoying the dazzling view from the bridge and through the translucent structural glass deck.

If you like to explore more, just keep walking to the McConnell Arboretum & Botanical Gardens and riverside trails.

1 p.m.

Tehama Oaks Winery in Red Bluff

A great selection of reds and a few white wines is not to be missed at the Tehama Oaks Winery and tasting room. Let owner and winemaker Bob Douglas pour and tell you stories about his handcrafted wines from his own vineyards and from premium vineyards in Northern California. The 2013 Roussanne is marvelous and the 2012 Red Rock Red blend made with Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Syrah, Syrah and a splash of Viognier is irresistible. I also loved the 2012 Cabernet Sauvignon that is an award winner, aged and sophisticated.

3 p.m.

The oldest bonded winery in Shasta County was planted in 1981 and established in 1984. This family owned winery grows its own varieties in the country and experiments with magnificent blends that you will love. The unique 2015 Shasta Glazer, a white blend of Colombard, Chenin Blanc, Orange Muscat, Semillon, Sauvignon Blanc and Viognier served chilled is perfect for a hot and dry day. Another favorite, the 2015 Trinity, the light red GSM that is so easy to drink. Ask winemaker Roger Matson to guide you around the facilities and you will see the old barrels and his experiments.

5 p.m. –early dinner

A three-time winner in Best of the North State 2016. A great menu selection of one-of-a-kind appetizers and signature main dishes won’t disappoint you. The grilled crab cakes are a must and also is the filet mignon meat loaf. Pair with a Smokin’s martini and a summer cocktail and you are all set for the night.

7 p.m.

Boost your creativity while tasting award winning wines from the Mosely Family with music. Professional artist Scott Burroughs will guide you through step-by-step on how to paint on canvas so at the end, you have an acrylic painting to show to your friends and perhaps even a masterpiece to bring home to hang on your wall as a memento of your stay in Redding.

Saturday

9 a.m.

Start your day at the Hearth Bakery & Café. The conveniently located eatery offers a great selection of omelets, wraps, pastries, sandwiches and great coffees and teas. I had the New Orleans Cold Brew, an authentic favorite. My scramble eggs were as I wanted them, a protein-full breakfast to kick start my day.

10 a.m.

The popular farmers market lasts for nine months from April to December and has everything you need for your healthy diet. Go as early as 7:30 a.m. to get the best quality items before they sell out.

12 p.m.

The last winery to visit is the Mosely Family Cellars. This winery features a great tasting room and plenty of whites and reds that will tell their own story. The wines are made from Napa and Sonoma imported grapes crushed and bottled in Redding. The 3-sisters Chardonnays are all good but I preferred the “oldest” of all, the Beurre Blanc from Carneros that is buttery and oaky. From the reds, the Le Jardin Rouge, the 2014 GSM blended with 2% Viognier is fruity with a complex and smoky finish.

2 p.m.

Stroll the downtown area and head to the Coffee Bar for a serious shot of a single origin coffee along with a freshly made sandwich. Then explore local boutiques, bookstores and the Enjoy The Store with local specialties before driving to the airport.

General information

Redding has a small airport — Redding Municipal Airport — that offers daily service to San Francisco on United Airlines and to Portland on PenAir.