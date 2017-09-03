"There Is No Place Like Home"

“Houston, we have a problem,” yugely bigger than “Harvey!” Allegedly, safeguards had been established with proven checks and balances and supposedly strong enough to sustain this storm. These measures have served us well as a means to foreshadow what to prepare for and what could go wrong. But, we have now learned that not every disaster comes with enough warning labels.

We humans, with our limited capacity to tap into a tiny percentage of brain power can only fathom so much. We can absorb only so much imagery of devastation and suffering before we defensively shut down. It was impossible to honestly contemplate the devastation from this “big one” and to adequately prepare for the unknowns. What do we prepare to do, how frequently do we take to the streets to support each other, how many back up contingency plans do we develop, and for how long do we prepare to stay sheltered, for weeks, months, maybe years, and would that be four or eight years?

The siren calls from experts that the “mother of all deluges” was more a question of when rather than if. Germans warned us, as did many others from the four corners of the planet. We were warned, plenty of times and with plenty of clues, do your homework, stay fresh with current events, don’t trust easy solutions, and get multiple opinions from reliable sources. When change is too radical and too swift our harmonious fragile arrangements can be broken, forever out of whack, and challenge us with “A Question of Balance.”

Systems prefer balance, harmony, and measurable shifts. The storm that none could grasp would subject humanity to forces capable of tearing and even destroying our societal fabric. Being dependent tiny vulnerable microbes, with our fragile interdependent communities of erasable infrastructure, we should have been absolutely vigilant against this perfect storm deluge, this revolutionary 200+ year storm, this category 4 mega-storm, this storm composed of evil that attached to and grew into greater evil, evil without empathy, without arms to hug despondents to comfort, without “wanting lips” to kiss babies to sooth and cradle, a force with no feelings, no warmth, that can relentlessly attack with brutish imperial bullying force, so as to unhinge the masses to drift in a sea of norm-less guidelines as if bewitched under a toxic spell, enough to cause many to click their heals three times while murmuring, “there is no place like home,” to conjure up hope and change and a return to precedent and rituals of familiar comfort and a true moral voice of reassurance and predictability, as in “Obama style,” before this totality of unqualified unhinged category 4 apocalypse, President Donald John Trump, makes a corrupt deal to hack the magic ruby slippers.

He is likely to market them as his merchandise, trash yet another American fixture, wear them with his purchasable POTUS-FLOTUS $40 caps, using presidential moments in an unpresidential way to sell, narcissistically placing himself and what he wears in front of cameras for slick product placement. Nothing he does is genuine. But he is the genuine category-4 storm our Founding Fathers worked to protect us from, and we have no idea how long to stay sheltered or what life will look like in his aftermath of destruction. Sometimes it takes a storm to reveal nature. It is early in Trump storm season and the country is exhausted. This mess has us longing for “no place like home,” and hopefully we know better, that there is no wizard behind the curtain who can make all of this whole again.