There Might Be A Boozy Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Coming Soon

Ice cream is nice, but liquor is quicker ... so let’s just combine the two!

Ben & Jerry’s is possibly making that pipe dream a reality. There are murmurings that a new flavor, aptly called Urban Bourbon, is in the works.

The flavor will allegedly feature burnt caramel ice cream, almonds, fudge flakes and bourbon caramel swirls.

Um. YES.

The super sweet scoop (we’re sorry) on this comes from Instagrammer Candy Hunting, who indicated that the flavor will be released in “a few months.”