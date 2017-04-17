Before we fully become engrossed in the world of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Luke Skywalker would like to get in one last word.

In a recent interview with Fandango’s Erik Davis at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Mark Hamill calls the absence of a Luke Skywalker and Han Solo reunion in “The Force Awakens” a “great missed opportunity.”

The actor explains that if it were up to him, he’d have put Leia and Luke in the position that Finn and Rey found themselves in, witnessing Han Solo’s death but not being able to do anything about it.

“We carry so much emotional resonance into the next film, for us — his wife, his best friend — to witness, instead of two characters that’ve known him what, 20 minutes? Well, Chewie. But still, no, I thought there was a great missed opportunity,” said Hamill.

Just because there was a missed opportunity doesn’t mean “The Force Awakens” wasn’t fantastic. Hamill admits he has “so many really terrible ideas” he’d love to share and may even make a list of some of the more outrageous things he’s suggested.

“I look back now, I go, ‘What was I thinking?’”

Plus, you never know. Maybe somehow Han Solo can return one last time.