After the reveal in “Game of Thrones” Season 6 that Ned Stark wasn’t Jon Snow’s real daddy, the speculation began that Sansa and Jon would get together, you know, in a romantic way and stuff.

To that, we were like, “Say it ain’t Snow!”

Fans found evidence in old theories to support their claims that Sansa and Jon would marry, and the idea got so popular that even the stars have commented on it.

Sophie Turner isn’t a supporter, addressing the topic at Comic-Con in 2016, saying, “I swear to God, Dave [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss], if you make anything happen, I’ll kill you.”

The rumored romance died down after more information started coming out about Season 7. Now, Entertainment Weekly is reporting that Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, says, yes, there is “definite tension” between Sansa and Jon in Season 7, but it’s not the kind of tension the ’shippers have been hoping for:

There is definite tension between them right from the first scene. There are the same problems — she questions his decisions and command; he doesn’t listen to her. But as far as where that goes or takes them or how dark it can get, we’ll see. It gets past sibling squabbling, it gets into two people power struggling.

If there was any life left in the rumor, Harington’s comments pretty much kill it. It’s difficult to be romantic if your significant other wins in Connect Four, let alone if you’re one of “two people power struggling.”

Turner similarly suggested a Sansa and Jon feud is on the way in an interview with Empire Magazine, saying, ”[Sansa] has this newfound power, but not as much as Jon. This season is all about her struggles with that.”

While it’s nice the pair will be doing more butting heads than bumping uglies, they might want to get on the same page, quick. With White Walkers closing in from the North and the Lannisters being their usual turdy selves in the South, things are about to go down.

As far as what you can expect from Season 7, Harington told EW Jon Snow will be doing more talking and less grunting. Also, Season 7 is going to turn the show into a “thriller.”