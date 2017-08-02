There’s a Cracker Barrel Spinoff for Millennials

Helmed by Chef de Cuisine Jason McConnell and Culinary Director Brandon Frohne, Holler & Dash currently has four locations (in Homewood and Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Celebration, Florida; and Brentwood, Tennessee), and Nashville and Atlanta locations are in the works. The menu is focused on biscuit sandwiches, with 11 of them on offer; other menu items include bacon Cheddar tots; grits with bacon, cheddar, and fried eggs; and beignets. They also offer coffee from 3rd Wave and cold brew from Stumptown. The décor is heavy on the exposed brick, subway tile, industrial elements, and Edison bulbs, as you can imagine.