What is not sexist, but is often regarded as sexist? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

What is not sexist, but is often regarded as sexist? Organizations and institutions created by and for marginalized groups.

For instance, I was with a male friend at Smith College and he (a genuinely liberal person, not a fake “progressive”) , in the context of a conversation about why I did not attend a women’s college, said he didn’t think all-women colleges were a good idea because walling one’s self off from half of society seemed a bad choice. I, agreeing, then pointed out that research has shown that men interrupt more and demand more time and attention in pretty much all settings and that women, when they study in all-women environments tend to excel more, as they garner more of the time and attention they lose to male students in mixed groups. He recognized that this was in fact valid.

But, then I noted that women’s colleges were not founded by women to separate themselves from men, but because the men’s colleges did not allow them to enroll.

That stopped him dead. Women applied to and were rejected by major educational institutions for centuries. He had forgotten this.

This is true with Black Colleges and Colleges for the Deaf, as well. When established institutions would not accept them, marginalized people built things for themselves.

This seems so obvious, except to people who ask why women’s colleges exist without once considering the fact that men’s colleges refused to allow women for a very long time. I call this the “History began when I first noticed it” phenomenon. Those questions always sound like this to me - “Since I am unable to understand the historical impact of sexism, explain to me why [group I don’t belong to] are allowed this one nice thing that I can’t have?”

There’s nothing -ist in the existence of special-focus girl or black or poor kid coder camps, for instance. They exist to create welcoming spaces that some groups are shut out from because of the sexism/racism/classism that exists in the world.