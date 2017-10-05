“There’s nothing glam about being an educator.”

My little cousin, who aspires to be a fashion merchandiser, says this after I compliment her on the impeccable job she’s doing as an after-school fashion instructor.

“I like what I do, but it’s outdated. Who wants to be in the same room, teaching the same thing, for decades?”

Stop. I know what you’re thinking. You’re about to scold her.

Doesn’t she know teaching is a service profession?

Doesn’t she know education is the key to our future?

Doesn’t she know that the world won’t go around without our TEACHERS?

Nope, she doesn’t. And this isn’t because she’s immature or needs to better understand the world. It’s because your momma, cousin, cousin’s momma, and neighbor told her so.

My cousin is a millennial. She’s a millennial that’s spawned from Caribbean descendancy into this fast paced digital world. She is the product of the timeless, “When are you going to law school, medical school, engineering school, and all professions alike?” at Thanksgiving dinner tables. She is also a product of the on-demand generation, one that savors entrepreneurship and expedience.

She listens to “The Read” and “Serial.” She goes to panels and book signings. She is enamored with The Entertainment and Fashion section of prestigious periodicals.

She is up to date, intellectual, and as she says often, “bad and boujee.”

I’m visiting her class for a day and there is a fire in her eyes, as she teaches her students about 1920’s patterns. They study the styles of The Harlem Renaissance and she tells stories with fervor. Her students are laughing and excited about the independent practice section of the lesson.

I sink into the small chair, meant for her students, “I’m disappointed that you think that about education.”

“I mean...debunk it then.”

I laugh and then I speak:

Surgeons cheat. They have MRIs and x-rays. Teaching is brain surgery. I modify lessons plan the night before and on the fly and tailor it for every child inside of my mind. I differentiate in my sleep. I wake up with the wants and needs of children on my heart and head. I write them down in a fervor, praying I won’t forget them...although I rarely ever have.

She smiles, but I can tell she’s not convinced.