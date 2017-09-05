There's Nothing Like A Good Nights Sleep

And that was nothing like a good nights sleep. I think I’m borrowing from Groucho Marx, who also said “Quote me as saying I was misquoted.”

The holiday weekend weather was mild and sunny and we had no plan.

We ate at a Whole Foods and that was a nice change from our fast food purgatory. The Buckhead Whole Foods is bigger than any Whole Foods we’ve ever seen. They had donuts! And lot’s of other things that aren’t stocked in a normal sized Whole Foods. Including alcohol. . . there was a huge Surdyk’s sized wine selection, and a clothing department with lots of organic cotton outfits. Nice. Mabel thought it was bizarre that they were selling Amazon echo dot and Alexa merchandise, until I told her about the recent merger. (Amazon bought Whole Foods)

There are a couple places we’ve eaten at, which we will now add to our list of places to avoid. Zaxby’s and The Waffle House just aren’t our cup of tea. Mabel watched the chef at the Waffle House ladle oil generously onto everything. We split a waffle, because it’s their signature item. It was fine.

Driving continues to be a challenge for me. According to Mabel I’m freaking out continually. They have 16 lanes of traffic in some spots! And every third car is driving so fast it’s like they’re heading to the hospital ER with a pregnant woman about to give birth in their car. What exactly are these emergencies? The dog needs walking? Bladder issues? I’m thinking we’ll adapt to this new way of driving, but we were happy to find out that the Marta light rail is walking distance from our new place.

Speaking of our new place, yesterday we lurked like hobos in the parking garage of where we will soon be living. Covered parking in the Georgia heat is a plus, and with our car safely stowed and the weather so nice and sunny, we walked around exploring our future neighborhood. By lunch time we felt like we should be moving on, (we didn’t want a policeman to tap our heels with his walking stick as we metaphorically napped on a bench) so we headed to the Ponce City Market shopping mall. It’s the third mall we’ve walked around in, and the hippest.

Three mall reviews: The Lenox Square mall is like Edina’s Galleria on steroids. There’s lots of fancy brands like Tesla, Louis Vuitton, Prada, etc., and the people watching is fascinating. The Perimeter Mall was huge and had several extra big department stores as anchors, including the largest Von Maur I’ve seen. What qualifies me to review malls you ask? I should mention that Edina, Minnesota is home to the oldest fully enclosed and climate controlled shopping mall in the country. You heard me. The country. Go ahead and google it, and then quibble with me about the Arcade in Providence, Rhode Island vs. Gruen architecture.

Walking into the Ponce City Market yesterday was not like your usual mall experience. It’s built within a much older structure, an old Sears and Roebuck building from the city’s past. It’s got a warehouse chic vibe, with a food hall on the main level and local and chain shopping choices sprinkled throughout. A biking/walking path called the Beltline goes right past the Ponce City Market. (Apparently they have valet bicycle parking.) We have not explored the Beltline yet and hope to rent bikes and drive around on it soon. Another thing we will do ‘next time’ is check out the roof on the Ponce City Market. It’s supposed to have a great view and lawn bowling and restaurants, etc.

Yes, I know I haven’t mentioned the shed. It will take me a few days to process what that was like.

Mabel: How much money would someone have to pay you, to live in the shed for a year?

Me: 30 million dollars.