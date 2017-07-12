With the new season of “Game of Thrones” on the way, one thing is certain: Spoilers are coming.
But perhaps not for you.
Twitter tells us “Game of Thrones” was the most tweeted TV show in 2016, and also in the top 10 trends for the year. The folks at the social media company know it’s difficult to avoid spoilers.
Fans don’t need to be reminded. No matter how much one can try to hold them back, somehow, they always get through.
(R.I.P., Hodor.)
That’s why Twitter is recommending a simple trick to avoid spoilers. Fans that want to steer clear of news and conversations that might ruin the show can now mute words and hashtags from appearing in their timelines. There’s even a step-by-step process to do it:
After muting, you should be able to check your Twitter feed without worrying about finding out what happened. Hodor could be the deadest, dead guy in the most heartbreaking episode ever, and it won’t matter. Your ignorance is bliss.
As far as what phrases to mute, Twitter also released the top tweeted-about characters, hashtags and emoji. So you should probably start with those.
The most tweeted-about “Game of Thrones” characters from Season 6:
Jon Snow
Daenerys Targaryen
Sansa Stark
Arya Stark
Hodor
And these were the most tweeted hashtags from Season 6:
#GameofThrones
#GoT
#GoTSeason6
#DemThrones
#JonSnow
These are the top 10 trending emojis when tweeting about “Game of Thrones”:
If you are going to mute words, there are some things to keep in mind:
- Muting is not case sensitive, so muting the word “DRAGONS” is going to remove all those little “dragons,” too. (So don’t be like, “Where are my ‘dragons’!?” You muted them, dude.)
- Muting mutes that word and the hashtag, according to Twitter (e.g. “DRAGONS” and ”#DRAGONS”).
- Muting is forever by default until you un-mute or specify how long you want the word muted, so keep that in mind if you start missing your “DRAGONS.”
To paraphrase “Game of Thrones,” Valar Mute-ghulis ... (all men and women must mute).
You can see other muting tips here.
“Game of Thrones” Season 7 premieres Sunday, July 16.
