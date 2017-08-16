Theresa May Criticizes Donald Trump's Charlottesville Comments

President Donald Trump’s staggering defense of a white supremacist rally has been denounced by Democrats, Republicans, and now, officials across the pond.

Asked about Trump’s Tuesday night press conference, during which he criticized anti-fascist protesters more strongly than the so-called “alt-right,” British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday said that, “I see no equivalence between those who propound fascist views and those who oppose them.”

Trump’s unprecedented remarks on Tuesday included his claim that some of the people attending last weekend’s Charlottesville, Virginia rally were “very fine people.” He also said that those marching against the removal of a confederate statue― people who carried flaming torches and Nazi insignia, shouting chants like “Jews will not replace us”― were “protesting very quietly.”

May called on Trump to more strongly speak out against white supremacy.

“I think it is important for all those in positions of responsibility to condemn far right views wherever we hear them,” she said.