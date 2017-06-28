These 15 Foods May Prevent Alzheimer’s

By Holly Van Hare, Editor

Your brain health is no joke; start eating these 15 foods to help preserve your health into old age

Unless you‘re okay with being the one out of every three senior citizens affected by dementia or Alzheimer’s, you’re going to want to look into adding these foods into your usual rotation. Many people shrug off Alzheimer’s and don’t worry about their brain health until they are well into their old age. But by that point, it’s too late.

Alzheimer’s doesn’t only affect the elderly population — this is a common misconception, which some recent books and movies (such as 2014’s Still Alice) have tried to combat with brutally honest accounts of day-to-day life with the disease and heart-wrenching scenes involving friends and family. The effects of the disease range from memory loss to a complete mental decline. At the moment, there is no known cure.

The good news is that there may be something you can do to reduce your risk. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. To help stave off the deadly, degenerative disease, try incorporating these foods into your diet. Not only do they assist with preserving brain function, a number of them also provide additional health benefits.

